Russian Killer Drones Maneuver Over Residential Quarters, Complicating Air Defense Effort - Army Spox

Recently, the Russians have been using the tactics of having their drones maneuver over apartment blocks, terrorizing the population of Ukraine and complicating the work of Ukraine's air defense forces.

That's according to the head of the press office of Operational Command South, Nataliya Humeniuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Recently, the enemy has chosen a tactic where drones maneuver in the area of residential buildings, to terrorize the civilian population. This tactic is also aimed at complicating the work of Ukraine's Air Defense Forces because it is really difficult to shoot them down when there are high-rise buildings around, full of people," Humeniuk said.

She recalled that last night, the enemy launched a powerful strike targeting Odesa region, using precisely such tactic. "For 1.5 hours, drones were attacking en masse, flying in from the Black Sea area over residential and industrial quarters. There was a lot of maneuvering over the apartment blocks," said the spokesperson.

According to Humeniuk, the enemy applied the same tactic in the east of Ukraine, where drones flew over the densely populated area overnight Monday.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Defense Forces destroyed 15 of the 25 Shahed drones Russia launched in the early hours of Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would continue to enhance its air defense capabilities. More air defense systems would bring peace closer, he stressed.