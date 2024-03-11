Guerillas In Crimea Spot Russian Radar In Dzhankoy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans saw Russian invaders relocating a radar system in occupied Crimea's Dzhankoy, the town located close to mainland Ukraine.

This was reported by the ATESH guerilla movement on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Agents of our movement spotted a 9S19 Imbir' radar, which is being towed by tractors from a military airfield," the report said.

It is noted that the 9S19 Imbir' radar is a Soviet self-propelled sector survey radar system that is part of the S-300V air defense system. It collects data on air targets and transmits them to the air defense command posts, serving as an important element of enemy air defense.

As apparent on the video posted by ATESH, the vehicle had been damaged and remained parked for some time.

Partisans also recorded the location and this hardware at the military airfield.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Russian invaders had deployed an S-400 air defense division in the Saky district of occupied Crimea.