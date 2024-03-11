Trump Calls Biden Worst President In History Of Divided States Of America

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The former President of the USA, Donald Trump, said that the
current US President Joe Biden is the worst president in the
history of the "Divided States of America," Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Trump on
his page on the Truth Social Network.
He also noted that "almost no one goes to Biden's speeches,"
while "thousands of people gather at his events."
Earlier, Trump invited Biden to the debate so that they could
discuss the most important issues for the country.
Prior to that, the 45th American president called Biden "the
most incompetent person" in the country. At the same time, Donald
Trump cited the example of Biden's incident, who could not find a
way off the stage after one of his speeches.
