President Of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Arrives In Azerbaijan For State Visit


3/11/2024 5:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

