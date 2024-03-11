President Of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Arrives In Azerbaijan For State Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the
Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by
Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy
Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.
