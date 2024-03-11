               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev`S Meeting With President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev In Limited Format Kicks Off


3/11/2024 5:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a limited format has started, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107960165

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search