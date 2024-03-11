Official Welcome Ceremony Held For President Of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kazakh President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Kazakh President.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republics of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Kazakhstan, while the delegation of Kazakhstan was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.