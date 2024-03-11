Arabian Blades.. Tradition Steeped In History, Beyond Gender Norms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Kholood Al-Enezi

MANAMA, March 11 (KUNA) -- Since olden times Arabian blades signified chivalry and bravery and were used to fend off attackers and protect oneself from harm.

Nowadays, the steeped history of the Arabian blade continues to be appreciated throughout the region and particularly in the Gulf with many of still produced by blade-smiths regardless of gender.

On this subject, KUNA explored the process of making swords, daggers, and knives in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which to this day is forged by skillful and talented hands.

Blade manufacturing in Bahrain dates back to around 1783, said Zohour Al-Sayegh, a woman blade-smith who inherited the craft from her ancestors, told KUNA.

Al-Sayegh affirmed that blades played a huge part in the history of the region as well as the tradition built around it, and these days, blades adorn households throughout the Gulf region in remembrance of the glorious past.

Matters such as the weight of the persons and their stature dictated how a blade was forged, she indicated, noting that Arabian blades were used in the current times in celebrations whether they were weddings, national occasions, or other festivities.

Al-Sayegh revealed that there were protocols and social considerations governing the forging of blades, noting that in wedding celebrations, blades for the grooms should be made differently from the ones made for in-laws, friends, acquaintances and family members.

Some blades were meant to be held with the left hand so that the right one might be extended in a gesture of peace, said Al-Sayegh providing further insight into the social intricacies of the profession.

The Arabian sword, for instance, is unique in design from the hilt to the tip of the blade and it rarely gets confused with other types of blades from across the globe, she pointed out.

She said that blades usually weighed between six to eight kilograms, noting that some types of swords signified the rank of a swordsman back in the olden days.

On the process itself, Al-Sayegh indicated that sword-making took around three to four months of hard work and mastery depending of the type of blade produced.

In regards to daggers and knives, the blade-smith said that men and women used to carry such weapons for daily usage and event protection.