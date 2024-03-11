Oppenheimer Triumph, Sweeps 2024 Oscars With Top Wins

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 11 (KUNA) -- The blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" based on J Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb, celebrated in triumph via winning many Oscars, which added to the film's many accolades previously recognized by award ceremonies and festivals prior.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony -- presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles - saw films and actors competing 23 categories notably, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Score.

Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer movie claimed seven Oscars, including "Best Lead Actor", "Best Cinematography", "Best Picture" and "Best Original Score"; however, the film couldn't break the record of awards number of "Titanic" or "Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King".

"Poor Things" grabbed four wins, including "Best Actress" won by Emma Stone, as well as "Best Costume Design".

"Best supporting actress" went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph in her role in The Holdovers, as" Best Supporting Actor" went to Robert Downey Jr. for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, which made it his first Oscar in his career.

Ukrainian Documentary 20 Days in Mariupol won "Best Documentary" as the "Best International Film" went to The Zone of Interest, The Boy and the Heron won "Best Animated Feature". (end)

asj













MENAFN11032024000071011013ID1107960132