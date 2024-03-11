               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Will Play My Role To Fill Gaps In PAGD: Tarigami


3/11/2024 5:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- CPI(M) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday said that he will try to fill the gaps within Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Addressing a press conference, Tarigami as per the news agency KNO said that he will try to play his role by bridging the gaps between the allies in the PAGD.

“I will try to keep the PAGD alive for the wellbeing of the people,” said Tarigami, adding that the crisis are there within the conglomerate and thus he will play his role in this
regard

