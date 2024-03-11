Mortgage Quest Keeps It In The Family By Growing Through Diversification

(MENAFN- Pressat) Harrow, London 11 March 2024

Mortgage Quest Ltd , the award-winning independent mortgage broker, is proud to announce an additional division of the business and the relaunch of its website .



The mortgage industry has gone through some unsettling times in the last 18 months and John Yerou, MD of Mortgage Quest Ltd, realised that the best way to grow his business was to go back to basics... by“keeping it in the family".



John was already running a number of successful niche mortgage brands catering to contractors, freelancers and the self-employed, but was looking to expand the range of clients his brokers arrange mortgages for. The answer was right under his nose - use the parent company of the specialist brands to attract the "mass market" of general mortgage applicants, however they earn their income.



As a directly authorised, independent broker, Mortgage Quest can already advise clients on the best deals across the whole of the market with no bias. New clients coming to Mortgage Quest will take advantage of the fully CeMAP qualified broking team, experienced admin staff, leading broking platform and excellent lender relationships that existing“niche” clients benefit from.



In short, Mortgage Quest is for anyone and everyone looking to finance property, whatever their circumstances, and the new website reflects this diversity. The site offers a wide range of mortgage guides , calculators , news and advice useful for home owners remortgaging as their fixed-term deal expires, home movers , first-time buyers and buy-to-let investors .



However, the brokers at Mortgage Quest also use their specialist expertise to advise clients in a number of situations, such as mortgages with impaired credit , guarantor mortgages , interest-only mortgages , high-value mortgages and bridging loans . All of these groups and many more are served by the new website and Mortgage Quest's skilled broking team.



Mortgage Quest MD John Yerou says of the launch:

"My brokerage has always focused on the flexible labour force, but now is the right time to diversify to the mass market as well. I'm delighted to launch a new website that caters for everyone, with several tools to help guide clients on their home buying journeys, and news to keep them informed of developments in the market.”



As well as relaunching the parent company, John keeps it in the family by employing his wife Samantha as Compliance Officer and sons George and Jason as mortgage brokers. Additionally, Mortgage Quest proudly boasts a husband and wife duo and a father and son all working together on the team, showing that the company really is one big family, as you can see from our team photo!



For more details, visit or contact John Yerou by phone on 020 8421 7998.



Notes to editors



The Mortgage Quest Ltd family of brands was established in 2004 by John Yerou and includes:



Freelancer Financials

Self Employed Mortgages

Contractor Mortgages

C & F Mortgages Mortgage Quest

The company has arranged over 30,000 mortgages for clients in a hugely diverse range of circumstances and employs 30 people in offices based in Hatch End near Harrow. Mortgage Quest brands have over 900 five-star reviews across Google and Facebook and have won multiple awards such as:



2014 - 2023 Mortgage Intelligence Network award for the Best Directly Authorised Mortgage Broker - winners for 10 consecutive years2023 Contractor Awards - Best Contractor Mortgage Provider or Broker - winners2022 Contractor Awards - Best Contractor Mortgage Provider or Broker - finalists2022 Mortgage Strategy award for Best Specialist Broker/Distributor - finalists2020 Contractor Awards - Best Contractor Mortgage Provider or Broker – winners

View the Mortgage Quest client video .

