Business Solutions Marketing Group Offers Lifeline To Businesses Battling Fake And Unfair Google Reviews

Business Solutions Marketing Group announces a new service that helps businesses reclaim their online reputation by removing Google reviews that violate the platform's terms and conditions. With an 80% success rate and a pay-for-results model, the company is offering businesses a powerful tool against unfair online attacks.

Negative reviews, even if false or misleading, can have a devastating impact. Studies show:



86% of consumers read reviews before making a purchase decision.

A single negative review can drive away up to 22% of potential customers. 94% of consumers say they've avoided a business due to negative online reviews.

“Unfair or inaccurate reviews weaponize the internet against businesses, often with lasting consequences,” said Linda Donnelly, founder of Business Solutions Marketing Group“Our goal is to empower businesses to fight back and protect their hard-earned reputations.”

Business Solutions Marketing Group's review removal service is guided by Google's policies, targeting reviews that are:



Spam or fake content

Off-topic or irrelevant

Defamatory or containing personal attacks Revealing private information

“We don't just delete negative reviews,” explains Linda Donnelly.“We uphold Google's guidelines, ensuring a fair and balanced online ecosystem for both businesses and consumers.”

The company's pay-for-results model eliminates risk for clients. There are no upfront costs, and payment is only due upon successful removal of the harmful review(s).

About Business Solutions Marketing Group

Business Solutions Marketing Group specializes in online reputation management and many other Digital Marketing Services, with a focus on ethical Google review removal. To learn more, visit or call (800) 587-0366.