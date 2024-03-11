DGCA Grants New Indian Airline Fly91 AOC

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: A new Indian airline named Fly91 has received the green light to start flight operations soon. The carrier will operate as a regional airline based in Goa.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted the airline its final approval for receiving Air Operator Certificate (AOC), said the airline, as per reports.

Based at Goa's Manohar International Airport, FLY91 plans to operate short-hawl regional flights to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, reports added.

Fly91 also received its first leased ATR 72-600 aircraft recently. This is the first of two aircraft to be leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, reports further claimed.

“The AOC is the final step of a rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline to begin its commercial operations,” the airline said, cited reports.

Fly91 has already received approval for some routes, including Sindhudurg, Jalgaon and Lakshadweep, under the government's UDAN scheme, which offers subsidised essential air service to regional towns and cities.

