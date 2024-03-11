Japan's economy struggle to avoid recession, growth remains below expectations

(MENAFN) Revised government data released on Monday revealed that Japan's economy managed to sidestep a technical recession, albeit with weaker-than-anticipated growth recorded in the fourth quarter, raising concerns about the pace of its economic recovery. According to the Cabinet Office of Japan, the adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.4 percent on an annual basis in the October-December period, marking an improvement from the initial reading of a 0.4 percent contraction.



Despite the upward revision, the revised growth figure fell short of economists' expectations, with an average forecast of 1.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll. On a quarterly basis, GDP inched up by 0.1 percent, contrasting with the initial reading that indicated a marginal decline of 0.1 percent. Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated, on average, a growth rate of 0.3 percent.



Saisuke Sakai, Chief Economist at Mizuho Research and Technology, noted that while the headline figure reflected an upward revision in economic growth, concerns persist regarding the weakness in domestic demand, particularly in consumption. The tepid performance of domestic demand underscores the challenges facing Japan's economy, despite the marginal improvement in GDP figures.



The revision comes against the backdrop of mounting speculation in the market regarding the potential for the Bank of Japan to reassess its monetary policy stance, with some analysts suggesting a possible abandonment of negative interest rates as early as this month. Recent comments by hawkish members of the central bank, signaling progress towards the 2 percent inflation target, have fueled expectations for a policy shift.



Amidst ongoing uncertainties surrounding the trajectory of Japan's economic recovery, policymakers face the formidable task of navigating through persistent challenges, including subdued consumer spending and external headwinds. The revised GDP data serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between stimulating economic growth and addressing structural vulnerabilities within Japan's economy, as authorities grapple with the imperative of fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in the face of evolving global dynamics.

