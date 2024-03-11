Afghanistan Population Estimated Near 35 Million In 1402

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The recent statement by Afghanistan's interim government estimating the population at 34.9 million starkly contrasts with international assessments, which suggest the population exceeds 40 million.

This significant discrepancy underscores the challenges in accurately gauging the demographic landscape amid the country's tumultuous circumstances.

Mohammad Haleem Rafie, the spokesperson for the Afghan Statistical Office, disclosed that 51 percent of the estimated population comprises men, with women making up the remaining 49 percent. However, the methods employed for this estimation remain opaque, raising concerns about the reliability of the data provided.

Despite assertions by government officials regarding ongoing efforts to refine census methodologies, specifics regarding the new plan remain elusive. The lack of transparency further complicates efforts to obtain an accurate demographic picture of Afghanistan.

The discrepancy between the Afghan government's estimations and those of international organizations, such as the United Nations Population Division, highlights the pressing need for a comprehensive and transparent census process. Without reliable data, effective policymaking and humanitarian interventions become significantly hindered.

Afghanistan's population crisis is further compounded by the absence of rigorous and credible census initiatives. Estimates fluctuate between 6 to 7 million, with occasional variations beyond this range, underscoring the urgency of implementing systematic data collection methodologies.

The humanitarian implications of an inaccurate population assessment are dire, particularly in a country grappling with protracted conflict and socioeconomic challenges. Access to essential services, humanitarian aid, and resource allocation hinge upon reliable demographic data.

As Afghanistan navigates its post-conflict landscape, the imperative to establish a robust census mechanism becomes increasingly pronounced. Accurate population figures are fundamental for rebuilding efforts, equitable development, and ensuring the welfare of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.

Addressing the population crisis demands concerted international collaboration, technical expertise, and sustained commitment from Afghan authorities. Only through transparent and inclusive census initiatives can the true extent of humanitarian needs be ascertained, paving the way for targeted interventions and sustainable progress.

