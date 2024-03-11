Rapidly Growing Textile Industry To Drive The Ethanol Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Ethanol is produced by the fermentation of sugar and yeast through a petrochemical process, and is extensively used as a popular recreational drug. Starch-based crops are the most common materials used in ethanol production as it is miscible with water. Apart from this, it is witnessing huge demand from the textile industry due to the rising demand for dyed fabrics.
Growing Demand for Dyeing Fabrics to Drive the Ethanol Market Growth
Textile industry encompasses the manufacturing and sales of fiber, cotton, and yarn. India is one of the fastest growing textile hubs in the world as the country employs about 40 million workers. As per the India Brand Equity foundation, India's textile industry was valued at USD 108 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 223 billion by 2021.
The conventional cotton dyeing procedures rely on high salt concentrations and consumes large amount of water, which is further compelling the manufacturers to use sustainable dyeing methods to reduce the environmental impact. The non-woven textile is the 231st most traded product according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. The top exporters of Non-Woven Textiles are China with USD 2.63 billion value of exports, Germany USD 1.84B, and the United States (USD 1.38B. The massive demand for textile products have compelled the excessive demand of ethanol as it is used to mitigate the amount of salt and water needed for cotton dyeing procedures. This is likely to move the demand for ethanol market during the assessment period.
Key Players
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill, Inc.
Flint Hills Resources, LLC
Green Plains, Inc.
INEOS
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Poet LLC
The Andersons, Inc.
Valero Energy Corporation
Wilmar International Limited.
Panda Energy International
British Petroleum Plc.
Stake Technology
Cargill Corp.
Pure Energy Inc.
AB Miller
Blue Fire Ethanol Inc.
New Energy Corporation Inc.
Ethanol Market Segmentation
By Type
Grain-based
Sugarcane-based
By Application
Alcoholic beverages
Automotive fuel
Pharmaceuticals
Personal care
Textile
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
Spain
Russia
Poland
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
The Rest of APAC
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Iran
Kuwait
Tanzania
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
