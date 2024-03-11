Rapidly Growing Textile Industry To Drive The Ethanol Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Ethanol is produced by the fermentation of sugar and yeast through a petrochemical process, and is extensively used as a popular recreational drug. Starch-based crops are the most common materials used in ethanol production as it is miscible with water. Apart from this, it is witnessing huge demand from the textile industry due to the rising demand for dyed fabrics.

Growing Demand for Dyeing Fabrics to Drive the Ethanol Market Growth

Textile industry encompasses the manufacturing and sales of fiber, cotton, and yarn. India is one of the fastest growing textile hubs in the world as the country employs about 40 million workers. As per the India Brand Equity foundation, India's textile industry was valued at USD 108 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 223 billion by 2021.



The conventional cotton dyeing procedures rely on high salt concentrations and consumes large amount of water, which is further compelling the manufacturers to use sustainable dyeing methods to reduce the environmental impact. The non-woven textile is the 231st most traded product according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. The top exporters of Non-Woven Textiles are China with USD 2.63 billion value of exports, Germany USD 1.84B, and the United States (USD 1.38B. The massive demand for textile products have compelled the excessive demand of ethanol as it is used to mitigate the amount of salt and water needed for cotton dyeing procedures. This is likely to move the demand for ethanol market during the assessment period.

Key Players



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

Green Plains, Inc.

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Poet LLC

The Andersons, Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

Wilmar International Limited.

Panda Energy International

British Petroleum Plc.

Stake Technology

Cargill Corp.

Pure Energy Inc.

AB Miller

Blue Fire Ethanol Inc.

New Energy Corporation Inc.



Ethanol Market Segmentation

By Type



Grain-based

Sugarcane-based



By Application



Alcoholic beverages

Automotive fuel

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Textile



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

Spain

Russia

Poland

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

The Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Iran

Kuwait

Tanzania

South Africa

The Rest of MEA





