Asia-Pacific To Grab The Lion's Share In The Acetic Acid Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The acetic acid market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on account of the rapid expansion of textile, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries. Rising disposable income, increasing the standard of living in developing countries, and changing consumer preferences provide an impetus to the market growth.

Acetic acid is extensively used for dyeing, printing, and designing fabric in the textile industry. Debouching fashion trends has compelled the manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies in order to address customer demand. Apart from this, rising demand for polymers, such as terephthalic acid, and PET bottles for its durability, lightweight, and recyclability drive the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused volatility in raw material prices due to disruption in the supply chain. The chemical industries in China, India, and Japan are largely hit by the coronavirus and have adversely impacted global production activities. However, the rising demand for packaging material to prevent contamination of food, medicine, personal care, and other essential products provide an impetus to the market growth.

Key Highlights



The acetic acid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of xx% owing to its wide array of applications as raw material across several industries.

The vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) segment is projected to hold a 20–30% of the market share as acetic acid is a prime ingredient of VAM

The food and beverage segment holds the largest market share due to rising use of acetic acid as an additive, flavoring, and preservative agent in the industry

Asia-Pacific dominates the acetic acid market, with China accounting for more than 50% of the world's acetic acid production capacity.



Key Players



British Petroleum Plc

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

GNFC Limited

HELM AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PetroChina

SABIC

Showa Denko K.K.

Sinopec

SvenskEtanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

Wacker Chemie AG



Acetic Acid Market Segmentation

By Manufacturing Process



Synthetic

Natural



By Application



Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)

Cellulose acetate

Acetate esters

Acetic anhydride

Chloroacetic acid

Terephthalic acid



By End-User



Adhesives and paints

Pharmaceutical

Food and beverages



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa





