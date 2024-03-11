Innovations In Anti-Venom Are Changing Trends In The Global Anti-Venom Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The use of anti-venom is the most reliable treatment for snakebite. However, snake venom differs across species and within species, depending on factors like age, environment, diet, and season. Therefore, anti-venoms must be snake-specific as well as region-specific to be effective.

Researchers have identified more opportunities to improve the therapies and anti-venoms suitable to save lives. Lately, new biotechnological tools have been applied with the aim of improving the efficacy, safety, and affordability of anti-venoms. Within the avenues explored, novel immunization strategies using synthetic peptide epitopes, recombinant toxins, or DNA strings as immunogens have demonstrated potential for generating anti-venoms with high therapeutic antibody titers and broad neutralizing capacity. Furthermore, the significant benefits of innovative immunizations approaches are that they are often compatible with existing manufacturing setups, further enhancing innovations in the global anti-venom market.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Anti-Venom Market

The outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 has forced many industries to halt productions across the globe. It has led to several disruptions in the supply chain, which has further contributed to the lack of global availability of anti-venom. Health facilities often don't have the capacity for rehabilitative care, even less so in times of COVID-19. The Health Action International has stated various community measures to prevent snakebites and pressure on health systems.

The Global Anti-venom Market is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate with a CAGR of xx% strongly supported by the patient pool and government initiatives to prevent global deaths, injuries, and disabilities.

Snakebite anti-venom is projected to hold the highest market share of around 25-30% in the global anti-venom market.

In the end-user segment of the global anti-venom market, after hospitals and clinics, most of the anti-venom is consumed in the laboratories. It is vital to perform research on the anti-venoms as they are prepared from venoms of different snakes. The development of anti-venoms for the treatment of snakebites from different snakes present in the region requires rigorous research

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global anti-venom market during the estimated time period. The poor health system and increasing deaths due to snakebites of people residing near forest areas are boosting the demand for anti-venoms in the region.

Some of the key players in the global anti-venom market are Allison Medical Inc., Hamilton Company, Hill-Rom, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk a/s, Owen Mumford, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Bioclon Institute, CSL limited, BTG plc, Merck and co., Sigma Aldrich, Micropharm, Boehringer-Ingelheim thermo fisher scientific, Ultimed, Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG.

In 2017, BTGs CroFab (crotalidae polyvalent immune fab), a drug was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of the North American Crotalid snakebites.



Global Anti-Venom Market Segmentation

By Type



Polyvalent heterologous anti-venom

Monovalent heterologous anti-venom

Homologous anti-venom

Small molecule anti-toxins



By Product Type



Snake anti-venom

Scorpion anti-venom

Spider anti-venom

Others



By Mode of Action



Cytotoxic

Neurotoxic

Haemotoxic

Cardiotoxic

Myotoxic

Others



By End User



Hospitals/clinics

Ambulatory surgical centres

Research institutes

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle-East

Africa





