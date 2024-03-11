Trauma Fixation Devices Market Was Valued Around USD 1,870.5 Million In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow At The CAGR Of 8.7%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Road accidents is a major reason causing life threating injuries, and one of the most common factors for accidents are drunk drivers. For instance, over 28% of road fatalities were due to alcohol influenced driving in 2017, Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility. The second leading cause is sports injuries and over 3 million children get injured playing sports every year in the U.S. Increasing conflicts, sports injuries and failed operations are leading to complex trauma injuries.
Moreover, delayed medical help in case of fatal injuries in developing countries have also been a major concern.
Poor road infrastructure and traffic woes in developing region are increasing incidents of road accidents
Surgical site is segmented into lower extremities and upper extremities. Lower extremities are found to be more prevalent due to increasing motorcycle and sports injury. For instance, motorcycles were accounted for 14% of traffic deaths in the U.S. in 2017, the National Safety Council. Apart from this, developing economies such as India and china have a huge market of two wheelers. Therefore, a large population in these countries face more road accidents than the developed economies. Moreover, lower extremities consist of hips, legs, and knee injuries.
Decrease in road deaths, as manufacturers add more advanced trauma products
Global trauma fixation devices market is segmented by the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Europe is the second leading trauma fixation devices market and will continue the same during the forecast period as a result of rising road accidents in the region. In Europe alone, over 1.3 million people were injured in road accidents in in 2016, European Commission. Road accidents is one of the most preventable human toll and countries in the region have implemented various policies to raise awareness about the risks of drinking and driving.
In addition, Sweden has implemented 'zero vision policy' with an aim to diminish road fatalities, which has positively impacted the country and the road facilities have decreased almost to half.
Stryker provides universal trauma systems for internal fixation and its comprehensive portfolio includes products for orthopaedics, craniomaxillofacial and trauma. It offers implants for the treatment of bone fractures as well as joint replacements. Company has helped around 650,000 people with hip and knee prostheses. Some other active players are Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, Cardinal Health and CONMED Corporation.
Trauma Fixation Devices Market Segmentation
By Type
Internal Fixators
Plates
Screws
Nails
Other Internal Fixators
External Fixators
Unilateral & Bilateral External Fixators
Circular Fixators
Hybrid Fixators
Other Trauma Products
By Surgical Site
Upper Extremities
Shoulder
Hand & Wrist
Arm
Elbow
Lower Extremities
Hip & Pelvic
Lower Leg
Foot & Ankle
Knee
Thigh
By End-User
Hospitals and Trauma Centers
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Regions Covered:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Europe
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
MEA
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Rest of The Middle East
Africa
Key Players
Arthrex, Inc.
Medtronic
Braun Melsungen AG
Cardinal Health
CONMED Corporation
Stryker
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Smith & Nephew
DePuy Synthes
Zimmer Biomet
