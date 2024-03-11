Trauma Fixation Devices Market Was Valued Around USD 1,870.5 Million In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow At The CAGR Of 8.7%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Road accidents is a major reason causing life threating injuries, and one of the most common factors for accidents are drunk drivers. For instance, over 28% of road fatalities were due to alcohol influenced driving in 2017, Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility. The second leading cause is sports injuries and over 3 million children get injured playing sports every year in the U.S. Increasing conflicts, sports injuries and failed operations are leading to complex trauma injuries.

Moreover, delayed medical help in case of fatal injuries in developing countries have also been a major concern.

Poor road infrastructure and traffic woes in developing region are increasing incidents of road accidents

Surgical site is segmented into lower extremities and upper extremities. Lower extremities are found to be more prevalent due to increasing motorcycle and sports injury. For instance, motorcycles were accounted for 14% of traffic deaths in the U.S. in 2017, the National Safety Council. Apart from this, developing economies such as India and china have a huge market of two wheelers. Therefore, a large population in these countries face more road accidents than the developed economies. Moreover, lower extremities consist of hips, legs, and knee injuries.



Decrease in road deaths, as manufacturers add more advanced trauma products

Global trauma fixation devices market is segmented by the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe is the second leading trauma fixation devices market and will continue the same during the forecast period as a result of rising road accidents in the region. In Europe alone, over 1.3 million people were injured in road accidents in in 2016, European Commission. Road accidents is one of the most preventable human toll and countries in the region have implemented various policies to raise awareness about the risks of drinking and driving.

In addition, Sweden has implemented 'zero vision policy' with an aim to diminish road fatalities, which has positively impacted the country and the road facilities have decreased almost to half.

Key Players

Stryker provides universal trauma systems for internal fixation and its comprehensive portfolio includes products for orthopaedics, craniomaxillofacial and trauma. It offers implants for the treatment of bone fractures as well as joint replacements. Company has helped around 650,000 people with hip and knee prostheses. Some other active players are Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, Cardinal Health and CONMED Corporation.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Segmentation



By Type



Internal Fixators



Plates

Screws

Nails

Other Internal Fixators





External Fixators



Unilateral & Bilateral External Fixators

Circular Fixators

Hybrid Fixators





Other Trauma Products



By Surgical Site



Upper Extremities



Shoulder

Hand & Wrist

Arm

Elbow





Lower Extremities



Hip & Pelvic

Lower Leg

Foot & Ankle

Knee

Thigh







By End-User



Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Regions Covered:



America



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





South America





Europe



Western Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Eastern Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





MEA



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East





Africa







Arthrex, Inc.

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

CONMED Corporation

Stryker

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet





