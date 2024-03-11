Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market Size, Share And Forecast By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Any ear, nose, and throat ailment can be diagnosed and treated using the equipment used in otorhinolaryngology. The equipment used in otorhinolaryngology includes endoscopes, surgical instruments, hearing aids, implants, voice prostheses, and more. These devices are used to address any snoring, speech, hearing, or olfactory problems. General otolaryngologists treat many issues and do not limit their expertise to a single head and neck region. Some ENT experts continue their study in subspecialties, including pediatrics, sleep, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, and ear, nose, and throat (including thyroid).

Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Chronic Sinusitis Drives the Global Market

When the sinuses in the nose and head continue to swell and inflame despite therapy, it is known as chronic sinusitis (also known as chronic rhinosinusitis or CRS). Chronic sinusitis, a common ailment, stops mucus from draining normally, making the nose stuffy and uncomfortable. Over 10 million Indians suffer from chronic sinusitis each year. It is one of the most prevalent chronic illnesses in the US and affects people of all ages. In addition, CRS affects 146 out of every 1000 persons in the US annually, and this disorder is becoming increasingly prevalent for unknown reasons. As a result, every year, there is an increase in demand for diagnostic and treatment equipment worldwide.

High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

North America and Europe, early adopters of otorhinolaryngology devices, have the most advanced technology. Due to saturation, these regional markets are expected to increase moderately. Even though Asia-Pacific and LAMEA dominate the otorhinolaryngology devices market, they are expected to develop faster during the projected period. Brazil, Japan, India, and China have strengthened their healthcare infrastructure and become more health conscious. Overpopulated countries like China and India have big geriatric populations and many otorhinolaryngological problems.

These nations' higher purchasing power should help this market grow. These governments have also educated the public about ear, nose, and throat diseases and their treatments. Industrialized nations have higher manufacturing costs than developing economies like India, China, and Brazil. Producers will profit more if the equipment is made in rising nations. Thus, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA otorhinolaryngology equipment markets are growing.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

The otorhinolaryngology device market in this area is made up of the countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Before being made available elsewhere, new otorhinolaryngology equipment was initially made public in wealthy nations like the United States and Canada.

North America is noted for its medical services and facilities. The market is growing due to improvements, the introduction of cutting-edge technology, and the use of otorhinolaryngology devices for ear, nose, and throat procedures. The otorhinolaryngology device industry is undergoing enormous medical technology improvements thanks to numerous otorhinolaryngology products and uses. Additionally, many regional and local suppliers are progressively gaining a dominant position in this market, and technological advances in otorhinolaryngology equipment are a factor in the sector's expansion.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

In addition to having some of the best hospitals and medical services in the world, Europe is also home to several medical device companies that lead the ENT industry in innovation. Olympus Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, and Medtronic are just a few regional companies that deal with otorhinolaryngology equipment. In hospitals and diagnostic labs all around Europe, otorhinolaryngology devices are rapidly evolving and widely used. However, otorhinolaryngology device regulations in Europe are less stringent than those for other technologies. The market for otorhinolaryngology devices in Europe is growing due to the greater availability of items that hospitals may use immediately.

The European otorhinolaryngology device market is expected to be dominated by the UK, France, and Germany over the research period. The market for otorhinolaryngology devices is growing in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, according to the CBI, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, due to the surge in demand for innovative and inexpensive solutions. Germany is the nation that imports the most otorhinolaryngology supplies into this region. The market for European otorhinolaryngology equipment is anticipated to develop most significantly due to the rising demand for ENT endoscopic screens for enhanced treatment and community care.

Key Highlights



The global otorhinolaryngology devices market size was valued at

USD 11,136.88 million in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 16,837.73 million by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 4.7%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global otorhinolaryngology devices market is bifurcated into diagnostic devices, surgical devices, hearing aids, and image-guided surgery systems. The diagnostic devices segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global otorhinolaryngology devices market is divided into hospitals, ENT clinics, and others. The ENT clinics segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global otorhinolaryngology devices market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global otorhinolaryngology devices market are Cochlear Ltd., Atos Medical AB, Freudenberg SE (InHealth Technologies, Inc.), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Johnson and Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Sonova Group, Starkey Hearing Technologies, and Stryker Corporation are among the companies represented. Other significant companies include Smith and Nephew plc, Hoya Corporation, William Demant Holdings A/S, Stema Medizin, and Siemens Healthcare.

Market News



In May 2023,

the Medical Advisory Board (MAB) for ENT and Audiology was established, according to Engage Technologies Group, a top provider of patient education and engagement technology solutions. The otolaryngology, audiology, and patient education professionals who make up the MAB will direct Engage in creating and promoting its solutions.

In December 2022,

Endoluxe commends Keith Matheny, MD, FARS, of Collin County Ear Nose and Throat in Frisco, Texas, as the first ENT surgeon to employ the Endoluxe Vision in the United States.



Global Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product



Diagnostic Device

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aids

Image-Guided Surgery Systems

Others



By End-User



Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



