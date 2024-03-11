Prosthetics And Orthotics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Prosthetics are artificial limbs that replace a missing bodily portion, usually a leg or an arm. They are custom-made to fit the individual's residual limb and are created using carbon fiber, plastics, and metals. Prosthetic limbs aim to replicate the appearance and function of natural limbs, allowing individuals to perform activities of daily living and engage in different physical activities. Orthotics, however, are devices designed to support and align body structures, primarily the musculoskeletal system.

Orthoses correct or prevent deformities, provide stability, and alleviate pain. They can be external devices such as braces or splints worn on the body or internal devices like shoe inserts. Orthotics commonly address foot disorders, spinal deformities, and joint instability.

Prosthetics and orthotics are crucial in restoring mobility, function, and independence for individuals with physical disabilities. The continuous advancements in technology and the collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals contribute to improving the standard of living for those who have musculoskeletal disorders or limb loss.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis

Drive the Global Market

The increasing prevalence of arthritis, particularly osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, has led to a growing demand for prosthetic and orthotic devices. The market has witnessed advancements in materials, design, and technology to provide more comfortable, durable, and functional solutions for individuals with arthritis. Additionally, initiatives and awareness campaigns by healthcare organizations and governments have contributed to driving the market. These initiatives seek to inform the general public about arthritis, promote early diagnosis, and ensure access to appropriate prosthetic and orthotic interventions.

Furthermore, integrating technological advancements in prosthetics and orthotics has improved outcomes for individuals with arthritis. Innovations such as lightweight materials, computer-aided design and manufacturing, and advanced sensors have resulted in more comfortable and efficient devices. Incorporating robotics and artificial intelligence in prosthetic and orthotic devices has enhanced functionality and is better adapted to individual needs. Overall, the increasing prevalence of arthritis and advancements in technology and supportive initiatives have fueled the expansion of the world market for prosthetics and orthotics. These factors are forecasted to continue driving the market as the demand for effective and personalized solutions for arthritis management continues to rise.

Technologies Such as Bionics and Wearable Exoskeletons

Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technologies such as bionics and wearable exoskeletons have revolutionized the prosthetics and orthotics field, opening up new opportunities for individuals with limb loss or mobility impairments. Bionic prosthetic limbs are designed to closely mimic the functionality of natural limbs, providing individuals with a higher level of mobility and control. These advanced prostheses incorporate sensors that detect muscle movements, microprocessors that interpret these signals, and motors that drive the prosthetic limb's movements. By utilizing advanced technologies, bionic limbs enable more natural and intuitive movement, allowing individuals to perform a wider range of activities with greater ease.

Bionics also involves integrating sensory feedback systems, which provide users with the sensation of touch and proprioception. This sensory feedback helps individuals with bionic limbs to better perceive and interact with their environment, enhancing their overall experience and functionality. On the other hand, wearable exoskeletons are external robotic devices worn over the user's body to provide physical support and assistance. These devices augment the user's strength, endurance, and mobility. By transferring the load from weak or impaired muscles to the exoskeleton's structure, wearable exoskeletons can assist individuals with walking, standing, and performing various activities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global

prosthetics and orthotics market

shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

North America benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure that supports the delivery of advanced prosthetics and orthotics services. The region has state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including rehabilitation centers, prosthetic and orthotic clinics, and specialized hospitals. These facilities are equipped with new technologies and employ skilled professionals who can provide comprehensive evaluations, fittings, and ongoing support for individuals requiring prosthetic and orthotic devices.

Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies and regulatory reforms in the healthcare industry have substantially contributed to North America's prosthetics and orthotics market growth. Reimbursement programs offered by public and private health insurance providers help alleviate the financial burden of prosthetic and orthotic devices. These programs ensure that individuals can access necessary devices and services, driving the region's demand for prosthetics and orthotics.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Europe's prosthetics and orthotics market is expected to experience positive growth due to improved survival rates, the presence of key players, less stringent regulatory processes, high disposable income, favorable reimbursement policies, and the incidence of road accidents. These factors collectively create a conducive environment for market expansion, addressing the needs of individuals with limb loss or mobility impairments and driving advancements in prosthetics and orthotics technologies.

Key Highlights



The global prosthetics and orthotics market was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type,

the global prosthetics and orthotics market

is bifurcated into Prosthetics and Orthotics. The Prosthetics segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global prosthetics and orthotics market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global prosthetics and orthotics market are Össur,

Steeper Group, Blatchford, Inc., Fillauer LLC, Ottobock, WillowWood Global LLC, and Ultraflex Systems.

Market News



In June 2023,

Össur, a leading manufacturer of prosthetics and orthotics, announced the launch of its new bionic foot, the Genium X3. The Genium X3 is a microprocessor-controlled foot that gives users more natural movement and control than previous generations of bionic feet.

In May 2023,

Ottobock, another leading manufacturer of prosthetics and orthotics, announced the acquisition of CeramTec, a manufacturer of ceramic implants. The acquisition will allow Ottobock to expand its product portfolio and offer patients a wider range of prosthetic and orthotic solutions options.

In April 2023,

the FDA approved the first 3D-printed prosthetic hand for children. The hand, called the i-Limb Quantum, was developed by Touch Bionics. It is a lightweight, durable, customizable prosthetic that children of all ages can use.



Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market: Segmentation

By Type



Prosthetics

Orthotics



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa







MENAFN11032024004597010339ID1107960086