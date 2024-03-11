Right-Wing Coalition Wins In Portugal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Democratic Alliance (AD) narrowly won Portugal's legislative elections on Sunday, securing 29.49% of the votes and earning 79 seats.



The Socialist Party was close behind with 28.66% and 48 seats went to the rising Chega party.



On March 10, Portuguese voted to pick parliament members. This group will form the new government.



The results shifted the Socialist Party (PS) to the opposition. The right-wing group AD got just enough seats for a majority.



AD's leader, Luís Montenegro, is ready to form the government. He said, "We are set to govern, respecting what the voters decided."







The PS had 120 seats before but got only 77 now. Its leader, Pedro Nuno Santos, admitted defeat. He said his party would oppose AD and not help them govern.



Montenegro replied that he does not seek PS's approval but respects voters' choices.

Chega Eyes Government Role

Chega, known for conservative views , significantly increased its parliamentary presence from 12 to 46 deputies.



André Ventura, its leader, spoke of ending political dualism in Portugal. He is open to joining the AD government.



However, Montenegro stands by his promise not to partner with Chega.



Without Chega, AD lacks a clear majority. This makes passing government plans tough.



The left bloc has minor party support with the PS at its core. Mariana Mortágua of the Left Bloc (BE) promised a strong opposition to keep the right from governing.



Montenegro recognizes the challenges but calls for political unity. He hopes all sides will prioritize national and public interest.

