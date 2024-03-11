Bolivia’S La Paz Responds To Severe Rainfall With Emergency

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, the La Paz Municipal Council enacted a law declaring a "red alert and emergency situation" in Bolivia's administrative city.



This move paves the way for national aid, including machinery and workers, to address the aftermath of heavy rains.



These have led to rivers bursting their banks, houses collapsing, and widespread flooding in La Paz .



The newly passed law instructs city departments to take necessary steps to manage the crisis.



It came into effect after an urgent meeting of the council members this Sunday. They gathered in person to give their unanimous support.



Mayor Iván Arias had underscored the urgency of this declaration before the meeting. He pointed out that it was crucial for unlocking national resources to tackle the emergency.







This was in response to the swollen rivers that threatened the cit following intense rainfalls this weekend.



From Friday to Sunday, the situation became dire, causing several rivers to overflow. This left ten communities in the southern part of La Paz isolated.



Affected areas include Jupapina, Huajchilla, Umamanta, Ananta, Lipari, Carreras, Valencia, Mecapaca, Huaricana, and Palomar.



President Luis Arce personally intervened, calling Mayor Arias to advocate for the emergency declaration. This endorsement is a formal nod to national intervention.



Additionally, the Ombudsman's Office has expressed support for declaring a state of emergency in La Paz.

