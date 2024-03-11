Goalless Finale For Corinthians In Paulista Championship

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In São Bernardo do Campo, Corinthians, out of the Paulista Championship race, fielded a reserve team against Água Santa, resulting in a 0-0 draw.
This result also dashed Água Santa's hopes for further competition.
Corinthians finished third in Group C with 14 points, falling short of the next round. Red Bull Bragantino and Inter de Limeira succeeded in progressing.
Similarly, Água Santa, matching its opponent's rank, missed the quarterfinals against Ponte Preta, setting them up against Palmeiras.
The game featured no goals and minimal strategic play from the disjointed Corinthians reserves.
Early, Água Santa sought a penalty that wasn't there. Despite generating chances, notably by Bruno Xavier and Neilton, they couldn't score against the disorganized visitors.
Efforts from Água Santa to breach Corinthians' defense persisted, with Luan Dias and Xavier nearly scoring.
The key moments were Hugo's line save and Ryan's expulsion after a second yellow card.
Corinthians, mainly playing reserves, with the exception of Romero, struggled to find a rhythm.
In the second half, Corinthians tried to put pressure but Água Santa's defense held firm, limiting their gameplay. Dias faced setbacks from goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and offsides.
Corinthians created late chances through Arthur Sousa and Giovane, both of whom missed the mark. Jael's final attempt also went wide.
Match Details
Next, Corinthians faces São Bernardo do Campo in the Copa do Brasil on Thursday.
Match Details: Água Santa 0, Corinthians 0
Água Santa Lineup : Ygor Vinhas; Alex Silva, Joílson, Robles, Artur; Igor Henrique, Cristiano (replaced by Léo Sena), Luan Dias, Júnior Todinho (replaced by Jael), Neilton (replaced by Luís Eduardo), Bruno Xavier (replaced by Ronald). Coach: Bruno Pivetti.
Corinthians Lineup: Carlos Miguel; João Pedro, Caetano, Raul Gustavo, Matheus França (replaced by Arthur Sousa); Ryan, Guilherme Biro, Hugo (replaced by Matheus Araújo), Pedro Henrique (replaced by Léo Maná), Gustavo Mosquito (replaced by Breno Bidon), Ángel Romero (replaced by Giovane). Coach: Bruno Lazzaroni.
Disciplinary: Yellow cards for Neilton, Cristiano (Água Santa), Ryan (Corinthians), Kady (Água Santa); Red card for Ryan (Corinthians).
Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira
Venue : Estádio 1o de Maio, São Bernardo do Campo, SP.
