               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2024 Paulista Championship Sets Stage For Quarterfinals


3/11/2024 5:00:05 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 10, the Paulista Championship , Brazil's most competitive state league, finalized its quarterfinal lineup.

Eight teams are now in the running to claim the prestigious title of São Paulo's champion, with the action starting next weekend.

In a crucial single-elimination round, the group leaders will clash with the runners-up for a spot in the semifinals.

The higher-seeded teams enjoy the advantage of playing on their turf. In case of a draw, penalty shootouts will decide the winner.

Group A sees Santos, under Fábio Carrile's guidance, facing Portuguesa . Santos has impressed so far and looks to leverage home support for further success.



Group B pits general front-runner Palmeiras against Ponte Preta. With its sights set on consecutive titles, Palmeiras is a strong contender.

In Group C, Red Bull Bragantino takes on Inter de Limeira. With the home-field benefit in Bragança, Red Bull Bragantino is a serious title aspirant.

São Paulo managed to secure a quarterfinal position on March 10, despite earlier setbacks. The team will battle Novorizontino at Morumbi, seeking a championship it has missed for three years.
Key Dates for the Quarterfinals:
The battles commence on Sunday, March 17.
Quarterfinal Contenders:


  • Santos
  • Portuguesa
  • Palmeiras
  • Ponte Preta
  • RB Bragantino
  • Inter de Limeira
  • São Paulo
  • Novorizontino

Scheduled Matches:

  • Santos vs. Portuguesa: Sunday, March 17 - specifics pending
  • Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta: Sunday, March 17 - details to be confirmed
  • Red Bull Bragantino vs. Inter de Limeira: Sunday, March 17 - final arrangements to be announced
  • São Paulo vs. Novorizontino: Sunday, March 17 - venue and time to be determined

Viewing Options for the Quarterfinals:

  • On Record TV via free-to-air broadcast
  • Through TNT on cable TV
  • Streaming for free on CazéTV (Youtube)
  • Via HBO Max for subscribed streaming

MENAFN11032024007421016031ID1107960067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search