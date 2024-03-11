2024 Paulista Championship Sets Stage For Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 10, the Paulista Championship , Brazil's most competitive state league, finalized its quarterfinal lineup.



Eight teams are now in the running to claim the prestigious title of São Paulo's champion, with the action starting next weekend.



In a crucial single-elimination round, the group leaders will clash with the runners-up for a spot in the semifinals.



The higher-seeded teams enjoy the advantage of playing on their turf. In case of a draw, penalty shootouts will decide the winner.



Group A sees Santos, under Fábio Carrile's guidance, facing Portuguesa . Santos has impressed so far and looks to leverage home support for further success.







Group B pits general front-runner Palmeiras against Ponte Preta. With its sights set on consecutive titles, Palmeiras is a strong contender.



In Group C, Red Bull Bragantino takes on Inter de Limeira. With the home-field benefit in Bragança, Red Bull Bragantino is a serious title aspirant.



São Paulo managed to secure a quarterfinal position on March 10, despite earlier setbacks. The team will battle Novorizontino at Morumbi, seeking a championship it has missed for three years.

Key Dates for the Quarterfinals:

The battles commence on Sunday, March 17.

Quarterfinal Contenders:







Santos



Portuguesa



Palmeiras



Ponte Preta



RB Bragantino



Inter de Limeira



São Paulo

Novorizontino







Santos vs. Portuguesa: Sunday, March 17 - specifics pending



Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta: Sunday, March 17 - details to be confirmed



Red Bull Bragantino vs. Inter de Limeira: Sunday, March 17 - final arrangements to be announced

São Paulo vs. Novorizontino: Sunday, March 17 - venue and time to be determined







On Record TV via free-to-air broadcast



Through TNT on cable TV



Streaming for free on CazéTV (Youtube)

Via HBO Max for subscribed streaming



Scheduled Matches:Viewing Options for the Quarterfinals: