U.S. Embassy Staff Evacuated Amid Haiti’S Escalating Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As violence by armed gangs escalates in Haiti, the U.S. has begun evacuating some embassy staff and enhancing security.



This move comes as Port-au-Prince faces attacks on hospitals, food scarcity, and blocked infrastructure, leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis.



Clashes between police and gangs intensified just a day before the announcement.



The U.S. carried out a security operation at its Port-au-Prince Embassy to maintain operations and evacuate non-essential personnel.



According to U.S. Southern Command, this follows standard practices for enhancing security.







The embassy cited nearby gang violence as the reason for the State Department's decision to evacuate additional staff.



This situation prompted a meeting in Jamaica with Caricom, involving representatives from the U.S., France, Canada, and the UN.



Since January 29, gangs have launched attacks across Port-au-Prince, targeting police stations, prisons, and the international airport, which remains closed.



These attacks have led to the government declaring a state of emergency and implementing a nighttime curfew.



Two key reasons for the unrest include Prime Minister Ariel Henry's distant election announcement for August 2025 and his trip to Kenya seeking UN police support.



Critics argue Henry's prolonged power is controversial, while gangs oppose his return, fearing it might prolong his stay in office.



Henry's government, described as transitional, typically lasts two years, but the announced election timeline could extend his term to five years, raising political tensions.



Henry's Kenya visit, aimed at securing a UN-supervised police support mission, highlights international efforts to stabilize Haiti, with countries like Spain offering support under U.S. financial backing.

Extortion and kidnapping

Haitian gangs moving from politics to extortion and kidnapping mark a power shift, highlighting the influence of gangs and international bodies.



Jimmy Cherizier's civil war warning stresses the crisis's gravity.



Violence has displaced 362,000+, mostly children, highlighting Haiti's grave state.



Trapped residents and a "besieged" capital by gangs spotlight Haiti's critical need for resolution.

