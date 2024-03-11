Gold prices rise as mining giants grapple to match enthusiasm

(MENAFN) Amidst the soaring trajectory of gold prices, underpinned by expectations of reduced US interest rates and sustained demand from Chinese households, major mining corporations like Newhunt and Barrick find themselves grappling with significant challenges. Despite the fervor surrounding the precious metal, shares of Denver-based Newmont Mining Company have experienced a notable decline, plummeting by 25 percent over the past year.



The downturn for Newmont follows its acquisition of Australian company Newcrest last February, a deal struck at a lofty price tag of USD19.5 billion, which shareholders view as excessively inflated. Similarly, Barrick has encountered obstacles, particularly in relation to its plans for a copper and gold mine in Pakistan, a venture fraught with geopolitical risks.



While gold enthusiasts revel in the metal's bullish run, stock investors demand tangible returns in the form of free cash flow for dividends and stock buybacks from mining companies. The skepticism surrounding mining executives' ability to effectively manage capital allocation has led to a disconcerting disconnect between the buoyancy of gold prices and the struggles of mining firms, potentially paving the way for further consolidation within the industry.



However, not all gold mining companies face the same skepticism from investors. Canadian firm Kinross Gold, spurred by pressure from activist investment firm Elliott Management, utilized surplus cash to execute share buybacks, resulting in a remarkable 42 percent increase in its stock value over the same period. Likewise, Agnico Eagle, positioned as the third-largest company, has thrived under fiscally conservative management practices and possesses mining assets located in politically stable Canada.



The appetite for acquisitions remains palpable among investors, particularly for smaller and medium-sized mining companies. Recent transactions, such as Chinese company Yintai Gold's bid to acquire Ocino Resources for 368 million Canadian dollars in cash, highlight this trend. These smaller-scale acquisitions have proven lucrative for investors in recent years, with analysis from the Bank of Montreal Financial Markets indicating that deals valued at less than USD2 billion have yielded the highest return on investment, averaging 100 percent. Such transactions often involve the purchase of medium-sized mines or small projects, offering a stark contrast to the underwhelming performance of larger mergers, exemplified by the Newcrest merger's USD1.4 billion loss in value.

