Renewable energy sector fears mount over risk weighting likely to quadruple under Basel III final rules

(MENAFN) In a striking alliance, US banks resistant to stricter capital standards have found unexpected solidarity with the renewable energy sector, where project developers warn of potential setbacks in the transition to clean energy. The proposed "Basel III final rule," crafted by the Federal Reserve and other banking regulators, aims to bolster the financial system's resilience by mandating higher capital reserves for lenders.



However, major US banks, including industry giants such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, have vehemently opposed this measure, contending that heightened capital requirements could drive up borrowing costs and spur lending activities to migrate beyond the purview of regulated banking institutions. Notably, these banks have historically served as significant financiers of renewable energy projects through mechanisms like the "tax equity" system, enabling them to leverage tax incentives by investing in green energy ventures.



Energy developers and industry associations are sounding the alarm over the proposed capital rules, which would necessitate banks to hold four times more capital for each renewable energy project. Such stringent requirements, they argue, pose a grave threat to the economic viability of tax equity arrangements. Jay Vanderhaegen, CEO of Origis Energy, a Florida-based developer with a substantial portfolio of approximately 6 gigawatts of projects, expressed concern, labeling the potential impact as "a disaster for the industry."



The finalization of the Basel III rule proposal has stirred considerable debate, with the comment period concluding in January and attracting over 300 responses from various stakeholders, including banking lobbyists, borrower representatives, and industry actors. Regulators are anticipated to refine the proposal in response to feedback before formalizing the rules. Meanwhile, the renewable energy sector has been buoyed by the continuation of long-standing tax credits for wind and solar projects, extended under the Inflation Act, a landmark climate legislation enacted in 2022.



Given that many renewable energy projects often lack the requisite tax liability to fully utilize these credits, developers have increasingly turned to transactions with major banks. Notably, JPMorgan and Bank of America collectively dominate half of the current USD20 billion tax equity market. As the regulatory landscape evolves and industry stakeholders await the finalization of Basel III rules, the delicate balance between financial stability and facilitating renewable energy investment hangs in the balance.

