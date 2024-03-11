UAE: This Emirati Doctor Was Inspired By Her Grandmother's Herbal Remedies

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 12:34 PM

Traditional medicine using herbs and plants has been part of the Emirati culture for a long time. Herbal remedies continue as a primary source of healthcare and have been an integral resource for well-being in households and communities. According to the World Health Organisation, about 80 of the global population is estimated to use traditional medicine.

Dr Fayeza Alrais, having managed more than 20,000 cases of complicated obstetrical and problematic foetal conditions in the past 20 decades, traces her roots to her upbringing steeped in traditional healing practices.

Born and raised in Dubai, Dr Fayeza, consultant maternal and foetal medicine at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has been influenced by her late grandmother, a traditional healer, who inspired in her a deep admiration for the healing arts.

In her early years, Dr Fayeza actively participated in preparing natural remedies under her grandmother's guidance. Witnessing the transformative power of traditional medicine on ailing neighbours sparked her desire to pursue a career in medicine.

“The confidence with which my grandmother practiced traditional healing left a mark on my young mind. Whether her remedies were effective or merely a placebo, seeing our sick neighbours recover and smile again influenced my desire to emulate her compassionate care and become a reflection of her healing legacy,” Dr Fayeza told Khaleej Times while marking Emirati Doctor's Day.

Her grandmother's support and emphasis on education laid the foundation for her journey towards becoming a healer in her own right.

Dr Fayeza earned her MBBS from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at UAE University in 1997. She pursued specialised training in obstetrics and gynaecology, obtaining her FRCSC from McGill University in Montreal in 2008. She completed a fellowship in maternal and foetal medicine at the University of Ottawa in 2010.

Oscillating between life and death

Dr Fayeza recalled an emotional experience during her residency at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal when she was tasked with examining cancer patients after they passed away to declare them deceased and issue death certificates.

Driven by a curiosity about the essence of life and death, she went the extra mile, often staying with patients during their final moments, particularly if they lacked family by their bedside. These experiences, witnessing the trials of their final moments, served as a poignant reminder to Dr Fayeza that life is indeed a journey and that ultimately, 'it shall all pass at the end'.

“Transitioning from the somber atmosphere of the oncology floor, where time seems to freeze, I found solace in returning to the labour and delivery floor. Throughout marathon 24-hour call duties, I rejoiced in the cries of newborns as they entered the world. Like a pendulum swinging between realms, I oscillated between the sorrow of death and the joy of new life, capturing a snapshot of life's duality,” Dr Fayeza said.

In the years that followed, facing challenging cases of foetal malformations and complex pregnancies, she found herself immersed in emotionally charged parental situations. Despite the gravity of delivering distressing news, she guided her patients towards acceptance, reassuring them with the mantra: 'This storm shall also pass'.

Addressing the landscape of Emirati medical professionals, Dr Fayeza underscored the importance of passion in pursuing a career in medicine. While acknowledging the attraction of alternative career paths, she encourages aspiring doctors to“remain dedicated” in their commitment to healing and service.

In her message to future Emirati doctors, Dr Fayeza emphasized self-belief, perseverance and the transformative power of resilience in navigating the challenges of a medical career.

