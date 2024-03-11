Gold prices halt after record highs amid slowing US labor market, Federal Reserve data

(MENAFN) In the realm of precious metals trading, gold prices took a breather on Monday following a streak of record highs, which coincided with a noted deceleration in the US labor market and pronouncements from the Federal Reserve. Traders remained on edge as they awaited the release of the US inflation report, eagerly seeking fresh insights into the potential timing of interest rate adjustments.



As of 06:02 GMT, gold settled in spot transactions at USD2,177.24 per ounce, while US gold futures contracts experienced a marginal decline of 0.1 percent, resting at USD2,183.90. The recent surge in gold prices saw the precious metal hitting an unprecedented peak of USD2,194.99 for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, spurred by indications of a slowdown in US employment growth.



Matt Simpson, Chief Analyst at City Index, observed that heightened speculative activity among major investors, reflected in a notable increase in net exposure, has underscored gold's current allure. He emphasized the market's anticipation of tomorrow's release of the consumer price inflation data for February, considering it a pivotal determinant of gold's trajectory for the week. This data assumes added significance as the Federal Reserve maintains a relatively restrained stance, refraining from any overt policy signals.



Simpson noted that any indication of a downturn in the consumer price index would bolster expectations of an expedited interest rate cut, thereby providing support to gold prices. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's recent congressional testimony, during which he expressed greater confidence in the likelihood of future interest rate reductions, has further fueled market speculation. With investors closely monitoring economic indicators and central bank communications, gold prices remain poised for potential volatility in response to unfolding developments in the US economy and monetary policy.

