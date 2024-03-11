(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Vivid Sydney 2024 Program Unveiled



SYDNEY, AU, Mar 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Vivid Sydney , the Southern Hemisphere's largest multi-artform festival, today unveiled its captivating program for 2024.





Vivid Sydney 2023

Photo credit: Destination NSW

From

24 May

to

15 June , the festival promises 23 nights of unforgettable experiences, exploring the theme of ' Humanity'

through Light, Music, Ideas and Food.

Australia's largest event will transform Sydney with mesmerising light installations and 3D projections from Circular Quay to The Goods Line; genre-spanning music performances and creative showcases; a formidable Vivid Ideas program featuring experiences that will open minds; and a mouth-watering Vivid Food program.

Vivid Sydney 2024 will deliver an immersive, holistic and diverse festival, spotlighting what makes us uniquely human -- love, kindness, compassion and creativity -- across the interactive experiences and events that make up the 23-day program.

John Graham, Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, said: "We're getting set for the 14th Vivid Sydney. It's an important event every year that Sydneysiders and visitors alike have come to love. It's not just a light show, it's a celebration of light, music, ideas and food - a program full of rich cultural experiences that resonate with locals and visitors alike.

"Vivid Sydney brings together important parts of Sydney's culture - Light, Music, Ideas and Food. It celebrates what's great and unique about our city, and our state and creates a uniquely Sydney experience. That's why it's been so popular over so many years.

"This year's festival will have a variety of free and cost-effective events on offer to provide many opportunities for people to come together and celebrate.

"Last year, the festival achieved the biggest attendance on record and the largest visitor expenditure in its history, with more than 3.48 million attendees generating more than $206 million in visitor expenditure.

"We look forward to welcoming Sydneysiders and the world as they come and experience first-hand Sydney at its creative best at Vivid Sydney 2024."

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said this year's festival looks at how creativity fuels our interconnected world.

"Humanity is at the core of everything we do, and this year Vivid Sydney is diving deep into what makes us uniquely human," Ms Minervini said.

"We have curated a diverse program that explores the human spirit, designed to foster connections, spark imagination and showcase the multitude of ways creativity enriches our lives. Everyone is invited to be part of this global event in the world's most beautiful city to connect, create and celebrate."

Staged across Sydney, Vivid Sydney festival locations and venues include Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, State Library of New South Wales, Walsh Bay, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, University of Technology Sydney, The Goods Line, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Carriageworks, and more.

Vivid Sydney 2024 will engage audiences across four pillars: Vivid Light, Vivid Music, Vivid Ideas and Vivid Food. Vivid Light will dazzle with large-scale projections, immersive experiences and interactive artworks. Witness a

40km stretch of rainbow lasers

emanating from the Sydney Tower, a universal symbol of hope by US artist

Yvette Mattern . Immerse yourself in the captivating display of the

2023 Archibald Prize winner, Julia Gutman,

adorning the Sydney Opera House sails for

Lighting of the Sails: Echo (2024) .

Reg Mombassa ,

Guan Wei, Leila Jeffreys and many more join the line-up, transforming the city into a dynamic open-air art gallery.

Vivid Music ignites the city with a curated program of live performances, concerts and DJ sets across diverse venues.

Tumbalong Nights

returns with a free program, featuring established and emerging artists including

Budjerah, grentperez

and

Mallrat , while the newly opened

Machine Hall Precinct

pulsates with headliners like

Deerhoof, Jen Cloher

and

No Fixed Address .

Vivid Ideas, a cornerstone of the festival, sparks curiosity with new ways to experience ideas - theatre, installations and engaging discussions are just the beginning. Engage in

After The Fact , nightly discussions on current affairs, or peek into someone else's window at

Window Dressing

and discover a universal human trait. Participate in unique experiences like

A THOUSAND WAYS: An Encounter , which fosters connections with strangers; experience the immersive dance and art installation of

Shifting Perspectives ; or join influential Australians at the

Golden Age of Humanity

film screenings and discussions at Golden Age Cinema.

Vivid Food celebrates the diverse culinary landscape of Sydney and NSW.

Vivid Fire Kitchen

returns with delectable offerings at its new location, The Goods Line.

A Culinary Canvas by Danielle Alvarez

showcases women in Australian gastronomy, while

Plates with Purpose

offers a taste of Ukraine at Kyiv Social. Explore over 20 top chefs and restaurateurs at the

VividPlace Food Trail

or indulge in a bespoke bar snack and cocktail experience at

Aurorae at Bennelong Bar .

Tickets go on sale on March 11 (AEDT) . To learn more and stay updated about additions to the program, go to

vividsydney .

Contact Information

James Toovey

PR Manager

Vivid Sydney

...

Related Video

SOURCE:

Vivid Sydney

View the original

press release on newswire.