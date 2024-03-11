(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Digital Transformation Summit Unveils 50 Tech Leaders to Watch in 2024
Johannesburg, South Africa, Mar 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Digital Transformation Summit, a premier gathering of tech innovators and thought leaders, is proud to announce the unveiling of the 2024 cohort of 50 Tech Leaders to Watch. Chosen through a rigorous selection process encompassing nominations, direct applications, database insights, interviews, and thorough analysis of public sources, these individuals represent the vanguard of technological innovation.
In an era defined by rapid digitalization and disruptive technologies, these leaders stand out for their exceptional contributions and forward-thinking vision. From revolutionising industries through digital transformation to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, and quantum computing, these individuals are at the forefront of shaping the future.
By participating in the event, attendees will gain invaluable insights into the latest trends and technologies, as well as strategies for overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in today's dynamic digital landscape.
Among the 50 Tech Leaders to Watch in 2024 are:
1. Abdul Kader Baba, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Industrial Development Corporation
2. Andrew Roberts, Chief Information Officer, Clinix Health Group
3. Arun Krishnamoorthy, Chief Information Officer (Commercial Payments) Absa Group, Johannesburg
4. Avhatakali Munyai, Director of IT, University of Johannesburg
5. Ayanda Pet, CISO, African Rainbow Minerals Limited
6. Celenkosini Lukhele, Principal: Digital Data Transformation, De Beers Group
7. Clinton Govender, IT Director Sub Saharan Africa, Accord healthcare eastern cape
8. Clyde Packree, Head of I.T and Technical Support, OneCart (Massmart)
9. Desmond Govender, Chief Information Officer, African Rainbow Minerals Limited
10. Dmitriy Anderson, CIO, Leroy Merlin
11. Dr Sylvia Sathekge, CIO & Partner, SNG Grant Thornton
12. Dr. Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Telkom: Consumer and Small Business
13. Duke Mathebula, Chief Information Officer, Trident Steel Africa
14. Faith Burn, Chief Information Officer, Eskom Holdings
15. Gareth Sieberhagen, Head of IT, in2food
16. Gerhardt van Niekerk, Head Of Information Technology, Yamaha Distributors
17. Gloseije Bazolana, Head:IT, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
18. Helene Bezuidenhout, Deputy Director: ICT Information Security, Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA)
19. Innocent Gumede, Chief Information Officer, MotoVantage
20. Jaco Joubert, Head Of Information Technology Department, Curro Holdings Ltd
21. Jenny Mohanlall, Senior Director : IT, DHL International
22. Johan Vorster, Head of faculty :ICT, The independent institute of education
23. John Bosco Arends, Group Head Information and Network Technology Operations City of Johannesburg
24. Kholeka Tsotsotso, Chief Information Officer, Development Bank of Southern Africa
25. Lazola Ndamase,
Head of Data Enablement & Analytics, Nedbank, Johannesburg
26. Mbusiswa Nyuswa, CTO,
Old Mutual IWYZE
27. Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General: ICT Information Society and Capacity DevelopmentDepartment of Communications and Digital Technologies South Africa
28. Ms. Mimi Thabethe, Head of Media & Digital Transformation CHC, Sanofi CHC
29. Murendeni Nemukula, Head: Management Information BI and Analytics, Bidvest Bank Limited
30. Nameetha Panday, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, Lenmed
31. Nkosenhle ngongoma, Director of IT, City lodge hotels
32. Phakama Makalima, Chief Information Officer, Absa Life Insurance
33. Pieter Steyn, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Luxaviation Group
34. Popi Kunene, Head Of Technology Retail, Old Mutual Insure
35. Raymond Tsongorera, Head: IT, Hollard Group Risk
36. Rene Moodley, Head: IT & Operation, JSE Private Placements
37. Ricci Birchfield, Head of Technology and Business Strategy, Volkswagen Group South Africa
38. Rubens da Silva, Chief Information Office, Johannesburg Water SOC Limited
39. Sam Nkosi, Chief Information Officer, Santam Insurance
40. Shalin Naidoo, Chief Information and Technology Officer, DRDGOLD
41. Sibusiso Mbingo, Chief Information Officer, PPS Insurance
42. Siphamandla Masuku, Group Chief Digital Officer, Discovery Limited
43. Siya Phoswa, Head of Digital, Santam Insurance - Client Solutions
44. Sne Dlamini, Chief Information Officer, Discovery Insure
45. Stanley Mpofu, CIO, University of the Witwatersrand
46. Steven Jacobs, Vice President Group Information Communication Technology, Sibanye-Stillwater
47. Sudhish Mohan, CIO Digital Banking, Old Mutual Limited
48. Thato Mafanti, Head of IT, Telesure investment holdings
49. Tshepo Mokgoto, Senior Manager: Data Office, Technology Architecture and Delivery Enablement Sasol
50. Wayne Hempel, Head: Technology, Innovation and Systems, Minopex.
Join us at the Digital Transformation Summit to celebrate their achievements and gain insights into the future of technology.
For Media Enquiries, contact:
Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)
...
...
Exito Media Concepts
MENAFN11032024002725003249ID1107959910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.