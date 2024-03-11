Shopee's 2024 Fashion Show, 'Raya Stail Kita' Celebrates Malaysia's Golden Age Of Culture

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, yesterday, unveiled its #ShopeeRaiLokal Raya Stail Kita fashion show on Shopee Live, to inspire Malaysians nationwide to dress well and buy local. Themed 'Tarakucha Retro', Shopee collaborated with long-term sellers, celebrities, and influencers to style Malaysians for three 2024 trends this Raya: kek lapis, burnt orange, and nostalgia with a twist.





The 3 Looks presented at #ShopeeRaiLokal Raya Stail Kita. (From left) The Kek Lapis Trend, Burnt Orange Trend, Nostalgia Balik Kampung Trend

“This fashion show is a love letter to the golden days of P. Ramlee and Saloma,” said Shopee Head of Marketing, Kenneth Soh.“By design, fashion and beauty on Shopee are deliberately wholesome and inclusive for all Malaysians who need to balik kampung, pay respects to their elders, and attend Raya celebrations all over the country with dignity. With Raya Stail Kita, Malaysians can now dress with style and support their local sellers.”



A departure from run-of-the-mill fashion shows, Shopee's runway slowed down the models' catwalks to teach audiences nationwide how different garments could be styled from a variety of brands for each look to coordinate with their whole families.



Ten Shopee muslim fashion sellers, namely Asikin Ahmad, Liyana Collection, Adnaa, Indah Pesona, Hernes, Inhanna, Zoe Arissa, Panda Eyes, Bayu Somerset, and Mikaseries by Zoey Rahman. Habib Jewels joined forces in the spirit of gotong-royong to sponsor outfits and accessories to complete the looks.



Sponsoring brands lending their generosity to the event included beauty and skincare names such as Y.O.U, Simply Siti, Silky Girl, Wardah, Papa Feel, Mikaseries, lemooc, Emina, Dazzle Me, Barren Bliss, Alha Alfa, and AISASEA.



Body positive model Hikma Al Hassan headlined Shopee's inclusive and affordable looks that were curated based on how Malaysians are shopping for their Baju Raya online. With its first look, Kek Lapis, Shopee called for Malaysians to experiment with unconventional layering of colors, prints, and textures. As popularized by Intan Najuwa at her wedding recently, Shopee then presented various ways to dress Burnt Orange this season for both men and women of various skin tones. The final look, Nostalgia Balik Kampung, encapsulated a rich tapestry of traditional and retro styles familiar to every Malaysian.



Kiffy Razak, Managing Editor of NONA, Hijabista, and Mingguan Wanita, gave her styling advice on how Malaysians could tap into popular trends and dress up these looks:“Incorporating a dash of kek lapis color blocking, lively yet chic orange or nostalgia in one's ensemble while integrating a bit of glam and a classic touch to perfect the look will provide an excellent nod to Raya trends this year. More importantly, it's about interpreting and styling it in a way that reflects your best and true self as well as respecting values and cherished traditions you hold dear in celebration of Eid.”



Shopee is dedicated to offering a diverse and wholesome range of fashion choices for the whole family. Dato' Jovian Mandagie, a Fashion Designer who also has Shopee Celebrity Squad store on Shopee, echoes this sentiment with his expert take:“Aidilfitri is a celebration of love and victory over Ramadan, whether you're at a kampung house or a city ballroom. Dress comfortably with modesty in mind. Avoid overdressing that will lead you looking like a Christmas Tree. When choosing baju Raya, prioritize comfort, and only follow trends if they suit your personality.”



Fellow Shopee Celebrity Squad, Zoey Rahman, Malaysian Actor and Founder of Mikaseries, gave his take on how to do Raya 2024:“I prefer classic Baju Melayu featuring a cekak musang collar and concealed buttons. I will style with instant sampin that can be ready within 2 minutes to complete the look. I like this outfit idea because it is classic suitable for Raya morning.”



Raya Stail Kita study* covering Malaysian shoppers on the platform revealed that over 9 in 10 surveyed are driven to shop by coordinating looks with their whole family this Raya. Five in ten embrace the layer cake Raya trend, four in ten buy retro outfits and the remainder search burnt orange. This fashion show is the third chapter in #ShopeeRaiLokal, an episodic content platform to feature local sellers who build communities**.



This Raya season, shop worry-free with Shopee as our new Change of Mind 15-Days Free Returns feature will make your shopping experience a pleasant and peaceful one. From 19 March 2024 onwards, you can return a product for a full refund, within the 15-Day Shopee Guarantee period.



