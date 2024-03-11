Primula Florist Expands Business Offerings, Launches Landscape Design Services

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - Singapore-based Primula Florist announces the expansion of their business with the introduction of landscaping design.





Leveraging on years of expertise in creating captivating floral displays, Primula Florist now provides personalized landscaping solutions tailored to elevate outdoor spaces into enchanting havens.



"We're thrilled to announce the expansion of our services to include landscape design," says Albert Yeo, owner of Primula Florist. "Our passion for beauty extends beyond bouquets, and we're excited to bring our unique touch to outdoor spaces. Whether it's a cozy backyard oasis or a grand garden estate, we're here to make every landscape flourish."



From initial consultation to final installation, their team will work closely with clients to understand their preferences, style, and budget, ensuring a personalized and seamless experience from start to finish.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Primula Florist Established in Singapore 45 years back by 2 passionate flower enthusiasts, Primula Florist's humble beginnings, stemming from a hobby, have since blossomed into one of Singapore's notable florists.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit their website.



