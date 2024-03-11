Arlo Surpasses 3 Million Paid Subscription Accounts

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Continued Subscription Growth Illustrates Success of Ongoing Innovation and Arlo's Robust Hardware and Software Solutions SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its AI-powered subscription service has surpassed a milestone of 3 million paid accounts. Arlo's continued subscription growth illustrates the success of its ongoing innovations and a robust ecosystem of security solutions for home, business, and personal safety.



"Arlo launched the first consumer AI subscription in June of 2018, revolutionising the security market and foretelling the incredible value the technology can create for users across many industries. Since then, we have continued to invest in our AI and SaaS platform which is at the core of Arlo's incredible user experience and low churn rates," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo. "The 3 million subscriber milestone, which came earlier than expectations, is a testament to the true user benefits of our plans and the overall power of our service business. Arlo's innovation will continue as we roll out numerous exciting new features and AI capabilities over the course of this year that will drive further subscriptions and continue our position as the true leader in the market."



Arlo Secure subscription plans currently start at $4.99 per month to support home security devices with up to 4K video recordings.



Features of Arlo Secure, Secure Plus and Safe & Secure Pro subscriptions include [1] :





4K Cloud-based Video Recording (All plans) – View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo's SmartCloud platform for ultimate peace of mind and protection even if the device is damaged or stolen in a break-in, storm, or other physical incident.

Smart Interactive Notifications (All plans) – Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other smart device.

Advanced Object Detection with AI (All plans) – Arlo processes and filters 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual artificial intelligence, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles, and animals to add key context to notifications and reduce unwanted alerts.

Smart Activity Zones (All plans) – Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected, eliminating notifications from irrelevant movement such as tree branches or vehicle traffic on the street. Priority Care & Support (All plans) – Subscribers get priority technical support through the in-app Help Center with omnichannel access to phone, chat, community, or self-help articles.

Throughout the rest of the year, Arlo will continue to focus on releasing leading-edge features and services to enhance the security and protection of current and new subscribers.