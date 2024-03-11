Prince Foundation Concludes Final Interviews For Chen Zhi Scholarship's Third Cohort

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - In an effort to support Cambodia's educational development, Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, recently conducted the final interviews for its Chen Zhi Scholarship program .





Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, recently conducted the final interviews for its Chen Zhi Scholarship program.

This initiative, named after Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Group , and strongly supported by Prince Group management team , not only covers full tuition fees but also provides a monthly stipend, enabling students to study at Cambodia's top universities by alleviating their financial concerns.



This year, the scholarship committee had the task of selecting 100 finalists from 1,900 applicants, focusing on those who showed promise in contributing to Cambodia's future through their academic and extracurricular activities. The final interviews were held at Prince Holding Group's headquarters, with assistance from the Batch 1 and Batch 2 scholars.



The Chen Zhi Scholarship interview day had H.E. Sann Vathana, Under Secretary of State of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, as guest of honor, lauding the initiative for its alignment with national educational goals.



"The Chen Zhi Scholarship represents a significant stride towards empowering our youth and steering our nation towards a knowledge-based economy," H.E. Vathana stressed.



He added, "We are proud to partner with Prince Group and Prince Foundation, and we commend their efforts in nurturing talent and creating opportunities for deserving Cambodian students."



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Group, acknowledged the finalists' varied backgrounds and aspirations. "The variety and determination of these candidates stood out. Their aspirations for their future and academic development give us confidence in their potential to contribute to Cambodia's progress," Tan noted.



The selection process for the scholarship was rigorous, focusing on academic achievements, leadership qualities, and the ability to articulate a vision for personal and societal growth. The candidates' eagerness to contribute to Cambodia's socio-economic development was a recurring theme throughout the interviews.



The announcement of the final 100 awardees is set for mid-March and will be made available on Prince Foundation's website and social media platforms.



The Chen Zhi Scholarship moves forward with a commitment to fostering innovation, leadership, and civic- engagement, qualities valued by Chairman Chen Zhi and Prince Group. This program aims to serve as a foundation for nurturing Cambodia's upcoming leaders.





