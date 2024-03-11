Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Career Fairs: Deepening Students' Interest In Engineering And Learning About Future Development Opportunities

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 March 2024 - Organised by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), the key event of the Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 – Career Fair s aims to promote exchanges and co-operation between students and corporations, whereby students can learn about the characteristics and development of corporations through the Recruitment Expo, while corporations can provide internships, job placements and career development opportunities to students.



The first stop of the Career Fair s was held at T he Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) on 29 February, followed by the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (IVE - Tsing Yi) and the School of Professional Education and Executive Development, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU SPEED) , and the fourth stop of the Career Fair s at the City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) today. In order to enhance students' interest in the engineering industry, representatives from HKIE were sent to provide information and career guidance to students to help them make more informed career choices. The Co-Chairmen of Career Fair s Organising Committee, Ir Y UE Wai Pui Keith and Ir Z A Wai Gin Tony , the Captain of Engineer Alliance, Ir LEE Ho Yan Eva , and the Chairman of the HKIE Logistics and Transportation Division, Ir Dr W ONG Yiu Man , attended the Career Fairs in different institutions to share their insights and experience with the students.



Ir Tony ZA , Co-Chairman of the Career Fair s Organising Committee , said at The School of Professional Education and Executive Development, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU SPEED), "The Career Fairs is not only an opportunity for companies to recruit new talents, but also builds up co-operation between students and companies, and allows students to learn about the opportunities and challenges of the engineering industry. Hong Kong's engineering sector has more and more opportunities for development in the future, and new talents are needed in promoting the development of the industry. I believe that through our joint efforts and co-operation, the engineering sector will become more brilliant and outstanding."



The Captain of Engineer Alliance, Ir LEE Ho Yan Eva , shared at the City University of Hong Kong stop, "The Career Fairs is of great significance in promoting the development of the engineering industry and nurturing excellent engineering talents. We hope that the visitors can learn more about the engineering sector at the Career Fair, and succeed in finding their ideal job."



The next stop of the Career Fair will be held at The Chinese University of Hong Kong from 12 March to 13 March , where you can communicate with engineers and learn about the latest industry trends and career opportunities, and the Co-Chairmen of Career Fair s Organising Committee, Ir Keith Y UE , will also be present to share with you. Please pay close attention and participate in the event!



Photo 1: Career Fairs has attracted many students to participate

Photo 2: Ir Tony ZA , Co-Chairman of Career Fairs Organising Committee shared the industry trend to students. Photo 3: Ir Eva LEE , the Captain of Engineer Alliance shared her experience with the students in the sharing session. Photo 4: The HKIE Immediate Past President, Ir Aaron BOK Kwok Ming (right) presented souvenirs to the representative of City University of Hong Kong .

