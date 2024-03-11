CEIBS MBA Ranked #1 In Asia For Eight Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 March 2024 - CEIBS has once again claimed the #1 spot in Asia (and #21 in the world) in the Financial Times' global ranking of MBA programmes, marking the eighth consecutive year that it has come out on top in the region.





This achievement demonstrates not only CEIBS' sustained excellence and commitment to offering a world-class MBA programme, but also a resilience in the face of significant headwinds, offering us a chance to celebrate important improvements while reflecting on what we need to do better to meet the demands of modern business education.



This year's ranking is released at a time of both opportunity and uncertainty for business schools in China. After three years in which international travel and in-person education were drastically affected by the pandemic, the ranking is reflective of and greatly affected by the challenging global environment of the past few years. However, the world's full reopening allows us to look forward to a more promising future.



The Financial Times rankings are decided based on 21 indicators divided into three sections: Career progress, Diversity, and Research/ESG. In the latter category, we saw an incredible increase of 39 places from 75 to 36 globally in Carbon Footprint ranking, underscoring our steadfast dedication to walking the talk on ESG and increasing the sustainability of our school.



CEIBS also demonstrated both improvement and consolidation in some other important areas. The depth and quality of our alumni network was reflected in a climb of 12 places in our Alumni Network rank; the school also saw a climb 16 places from 30 to 14 in the world in Employed at 3 Months ranking, demonstrating our ability to deliver tangible career benefits to our students. This was bolstered by an increase of one place in our Career Service rank. We also entered the Top 10 in the world for Salary Percentage Increase ranking with a move from 11 to 10.



These impressive gains allowed us to maintain our leading position in the region despite setbacks in other areas that were unavoidably affected by global factors, particularly the pandemic and macro trends in the wider global economy.



While there is always room for improvement, growth, and further learning, the continued strength of our MBA programme in the face of external challenges provides grounds for optimism in our ability to climb to greater heights in the coming years and serves to justify our belief in an MBA programme that provides 'China Depth, Global Breadth'.







