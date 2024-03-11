Embark On An Immersive Sensorial Journey With Sentosa Sensoryscape

Immersive multimedia experience – ImagiNite





As the sun sets, nature unveils her hidden beauty through seven unique digital light art installations along this north-south spine. Step in and ignite your sixth sense of imagination. Experience mesmerising virtual realms through augmented reality at our Scented Sphere and Symphony Streams.







Lookout Loop

















Soak in the spectacular views at Lookout Loop



Enjoy panoramic vistas of the northern landscape and glimpses of the southern sea above this plaza of Sensoryscape. Tall Pink Mempat trees with captivating seasonal flowers create a cool canopy with misty veil, providing a tranquil refuge for all to enjoy.



ImagiNite experience:



As evening fades into night, this plaza bursts into life with animated light beams extending skyward, beckoning guests from afar towards Sensoryscape.



Tactile Trellis









Explore a world of textures at the Tactile Trellis



Explore a world of intriguing textures, from the velvety Chinese Wormwood to the feathery Asparagus plant and the spiky nature of the Juniperus species. Housed within a petal-like granolithic vessel, these tactile plants and nature's many other treasures are sources of inspiration for man-made designs.



ImagiNite experience:



A creative account of how light and fire sparked the sense of imagination among our predecessors in the heart of the tropical forest.



Scented Sphere





Embark on an olfactory journey at the Scented Sphere



Indulge your sense of smell within the aromatic landscape of Sentosa's therapeutic flora. The porous steel vessel of Scented Sphere is accented by a ring of overhanging giant armatures containing scented plants. Slow down in this forest-like setting and enjoy nature's fragrances.



ImagiNite experience:



At sunset, step into a magical interactive light art and augmented reality experience. Dance with the butterflies amid illusionary flowers that only bloom in Scented Sphere at night.













Unwind with the serene sounds of Symphony Streams



Pause and unwind in this haven of tranquillity, where the rhythm of gently trickling water harmonises with the coastal breeze from the island's beaches to create a soothing symphony.



ImagiNite experience:



As night falls, dive into a surreal underwater realm and immerse yourself in an oceanic soundscape and virtual marine creatures.













Seek culinary inspiration at Palate Playground



From aromatic herbs to exotic spices, this garden is home to a diverse range of edible plants, representing the rich variety of local flavours. Explore the garden and seek culinary inspiration, or simply enjoy a moment of respite on the log seats made from recycled Tembusu trees, from the island.



ImagiNite experience:



In the night, Palate Playground transforms into a feeding ground for the virtual creatures that inhabit Sentosa. Step onto the interactive floor projection featuring our unique ridge and reef flora and fauna, and learn more about the food web during your exploration.













Watch the night glow up at Glow Garden



Enjoy a mesmerising display in the evening, as the towering flower stalks that illuminate the plaza come alive with rhythmically shifting colours. Let your imagination take flight under the beauty of the night sky.

