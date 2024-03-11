(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Travel Costa Rica Wants to Balance Destination of Tourist Origin So as Not to Depend on a Single Market Travel Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific

March 10, 2024 Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World

This time it is Traveler magazine, which published a few days ago an extensive report on the 34 best beaches in the world

By TCRN STAFF March 9, 2024

Once again Costa Rica stands out in international tourism lists time it is Traveler magazine, which published a few days ago an extensive report on the 34 best beaches in the world are places that“awaken the senses, with the calming murmur of the waves and the soft pinch of the sand lifted by the breeze,” the publication noted.

“A favorite beach is like a favorite poem: individual, important and something that makes our hearts sing, and now more than ever we dream of spending our days twisting our toes in the sand and wallowing in the salt water,” he added. .That said, Traveler reported on its exclusive list headed by Palm Cove Beach in Australia.

In the case of Costa Rica, the chosen beach is Manuel Antonio, in the central Pacific.“This popular family beach borders the wildlife-filled Manuel Antonio National Park , where three-toed sloths and white-faced capuchin monkeys emerge from the coastal rainforest to the delight of little beachgoers's a 30-minute walk from the park entrance (keep an eye out for the howler monkeys sneaking through the treetops).But once there you will find soft sands, excellent swimming and honey-colored sunsets,” published the travel magazine.

In this Traveler special, only beaches from Cuba (1), Brazil (1), Barbuda (1) and Granada (1) appear in the region. Australia is the nation that provides the largest number of beaches (6).

Last January, Lonely Planet, one of the largest travel guide publishers in the world, announced that Costa Rica has one of the top 100 beaches in the world Costa Rican beach is the only one in Central America that appears on the list, the full content of which was revealed in the first days of February in a book that is for sale on Amazon.

In the introduction to this ranking, Lonely Planet indicated:“Discover the world's most extraordinary coastlines in this dazzling array of diverse beaches: caves, coves and arches mists and extensive coasts, urban, extensive and surfing beaches; unique formations, coastlines, colors and perspectives. These are the most spectacular beache in the world.”

Lonely Planet highlighted Espadilla in Manuel Antonio in this exclusive listing pearl stands out for having“blonde sand and calm turquoise waters. Additionally, visitors will be able to see and appreciate monkeys, sloths and toucans in the national park”.

Source Sergio Arc Via Beleida Delgado