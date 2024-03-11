(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
More Search Travel Updated: March 10, 2024 Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World
This time it is Traveler magazine, which published a few days ago an extensive report on the 34 best beaches in the world
By TCRN STAFF March 9, 2024
Once again Costa Rica stands out in international tourism lists time it is Traveler magazine, which published a few days ago an extensive report on the 34 best beaches in the world are places that“awaken the senses, with the calming murmur of the waves and the soft pinch of the sand lifted by the breeze,” the publication noted. Like a favorite poem
“A favorite beach is like a favorite poem: individual, important and something that makes our hearts sing, and now more than ever we dream of spending our days twisting our toes in the sand and wallowing in the salt water,” he added. .That said, Traveler reported on its exclusive list headed by Palm Cove Beach in Australia. What it says about“Manuel Antonio”
In the case of Costa Rica, the chosen beach is Manuel Antonio, in the central Pacific.“This popular family beach borders the wildlife-filled Manuel Antonio National Park , where three-toed sloths and white-faced capuchin monkeys emerge from the coastal rainforest to the delight of little beachgoers's a 30-minute walk from the park entrance (keep an eye out for the howler monkeys sneaking through the treetops).But once there you will find soft sands, excellent swimming and honey-colored sunsets,” published the travel magazine. Among the few selected in the region
In this Traveler special, only beaches from Cuba (1), Brazil (1), Barbuda (1) and Granada (1) appear in the region. Australia is the nation that provides the largest number of beaches (6).
Last January, Lonely Planet, one of the largest travel guide publishers in the world, announced that Costa Rica has one of the top 100 beaches in the world Costa Rican beach is the only one in Central America that appears on the list, the full content of which was revealed in the first days of February in a book that is for sale on Amazon.
In the introduction to this ranking, Lonely Planet indicated:“Discover the world's most extraordinary coastlines in this dazzling array of diverse beaches: caves, coves and arches mists and extensive coasts, urban, extensive and surfing beaches; unique formations, coastlines, colors and perspectives. These are the most spectacular beache in the world.” Espadilla beach
Lonely Planet highlighted Espadilla in Manuel Antonio in this exclusive listing pearl stands out for having“blonde sand and calm turquoise waters. Additionally, visitors will be able to see and appreciate monkeys, sloths and toucans in the national park”.
-
>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR
- Advertisement - Source Sergio Arc ViaBeleida Delgado
