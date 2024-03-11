Prince Feisal Attends Annual Awards Distribution Event For 2023 Motorsport Season

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, chairman of Jordan Motorsport, on Wednesday attended the annual awards distribution event for the 2023 motorsport season, which was organised by Jordan Motorsport.

Prince Feisal handed over awards for winners in a ceremony that was held at the Royal Automobile Museum, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince also handed over cups for winners in motorsports during the 2023 season.



