CAD Set To End The Week Higher After A Long Slide

The Canadian dollar gained 0.5% following comments from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday night. The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 5% at its regular meeting and continued its quantitative tightening policy.

The Bank of Canada remains concerned about keeping inflation stable and wants to see more evidence that it is returning to target from current levels that are above historical averages.

CAD buying was supported by the fact that the commentary did not hint at an imminent rate hike – Canada is clearly preparing for a long pause.

USDCAD's move lower also added to the pressure on the U.S. dollar from Powell's speech and signs of deteriorating economic data in recent days.