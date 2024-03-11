Biotech Finds Mid-Week Success Following FDA Announcement

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A %Biotech company that is no stranger to coming across our desk has made headlines yet again after it was announced the company received orphan drug designation from the %FDA for its CELZ-101 candidate.

Traders were over the moon on the news as they snatched up shares of %CreativeMedicalTechnologyHoldings

(Nasdaq: CELZ), pushing the micro cap to close up at $4.76/share (+15.28%) on Wednesday. Keep a close eye on this one as it navigates this new FDA designation.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc is a biotechnology holding company focused on regenerative medicine. It is formed for the purpose of creating and licensing intellectual property in the area of amniotic fluid-derived stem cells for therapeutic applications. Its core activity is stem cell research and the development of applications for use to treat male and female sexual dysfunction, infertility, miscarriages, and related issues.