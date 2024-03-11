What’S Next For This Provider Of AI-Based Nextgen Detection Solutions?

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed %WeaponsDetection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security. And it just received formal FCC approval for its next-gen threat detection system.
%LibertyDefenseHoldings (TSXV: SCAN) (OTC: LDDFF) is a leading technology provider of AI-based next-generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, and they just announced in a press release that their product, HEXWAVETM, was granted a formal equipment authorization approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This is another important milestone for the firm's ultra-wideband product technology.
Using a next-gen, contactless, walkthrough threat detection system, HEXWAVE uses low-power radar imaging, along with AI and a computing platform, to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats at speed, providing automated decisions to security operators. Liberty has already sold the HEXWAVE to multiple market verticals, including courthouses, aviation, national labs, prisons and government facilities.
MENAFN11032024007606016353ID1107959729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.