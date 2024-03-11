What’S Next For This Provider Of AI-Based Nextgen Detection Solutions?

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed %WeaponsDetection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security. And it just received formal FCC approval for its next-gen threat detection system.

%LibertyDefenseHoldings (TSXV: SCAN) (OTC: LDDFF) is a leading technology provider of AI-based next-generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, and they just announced in a press release that their product, HEXWAVETM, was granted a formal equipment authorization approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This is another important milestone for the firm's ultra-wideband product technology.

Using a next-gen, contactless, walkthrough threat detection system, HEXWAVE uses low-power radar imaging, along with AI and a computing platform, to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats at speed, providing automated decisions to security operators. Liberty has already sold the HEXWAVE to multiple market verticals, including courthouses, aviation, national labs, prisons and government facilities.