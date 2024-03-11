U.S Job Creation Stays Strong, Unemployment Rises

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The %NonfarmPayrolls report showed that the U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, above consensus expectations of 200,000. The healthcare sector led in terms of job creation, followed by the government. However, job creation pivoted toward part-time positions, as full-time jobs decreased by 187,000. The labor force participation rate, or the share of the population with or looking for a job, stayed steady at 62.5 percent.

%Unemployment moved higher to 3.9 percent, above expectations of 3.7 percent. The closely watched average hourly earnings increased slightly less than expected for the month and decelerated from a year ago. Wages rose 0.1 percent on the month, and were up 4.3 percent from a year ago.

While January's data was well above expectations, the print was steeply revised downward to 229,000 from initial estimates of 353,000. February's data is in line with a labor market returning to pre-pandemic conditions. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's March policy-setting meeting, the jobs data will likely keep the central bank on track for rate cuts later in 2024. Markets have already pushed back their expectations for the Fed's first cut to June.