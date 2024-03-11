Options Traders Bet That Bitcoin’S Price Will Hit $200,000

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A growing number of options traders are betting that %Bitcoin ($BTC) will reach $200,000 U.S. by year's end.
The aggressive call options being placed on Bitcoin would require the price of the world's biggest %Cryptocurrency to effectively triple from current levels.
This is the first time in three years that options traders have taken out bets on Bitcoin's price reaching the $200,000 U.S. level.
Trading exchange data shows that at least $20 million U.S. worth of call options have been placed betting that Bitcoin's price will reach the $200,000 U.S. level by Dec. 27 of this year.
However, some call options are more aggressive, with traders betting that Bitcoin's price will reach $200,000 U.S. by June or September.
Call options give investors the right to buy an asset or security at a set price at a later date.
While some market analysts, such as Fundstrat's Tom Lee, are forecasting that Bitcoin's price will reach $150,000 U.S. this year, few if any analysts see it topping $200,000 U.S.
That said, $200,000 U.S. call options on Bitcoin were popular the last time that the cryptocurrency's price exceeded $60,000 U.S. back in 2021.
The aggressive bets by options traders come as Bitcoin's price hit an all-time high above $69,000 U.S. on March 5, and ahead of an upcoming halving event scheduled for April.
A %Halving event is when the rate at which Bitcoins are released, and the rewards given to miners, are cut in half.
Bitcoin's price has increased 54% so far in 2024 and is up 214% over the last 12 months.
