Goldman Sachs Ends ‘Sell’ Rating On Crypto Exchange Coinbase

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) U.S. investment bank %GoldmanSachs (NYSE: GS) ended its“sell” rating on cryptocurrency exchange %Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and upgraded the stock.

Goldman Sachs has thrown in the towel and lifted its rating on Coinbase's shares to“neutral.” The bank also raised its price target on the stock to $282 U.S. from $170 U.S. previously.

The upgrade comes as the price of %Bitcoin ($BTC) hit an all-time high above $69,000 U.S. on March 5 and as Coinbase's share price has increased 58% so far in 2024.

Coinbase Global is the largest %Cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

In a written summary of its upgrade, Goldman Sachs stated that Coinbase is benefitting from a

large jump in cryptocurrency prices and a subsequent rise in crypto trading activity.

Goldman analysts added that they like the“company's commitment to managing towards more consistent profitability over time.”

Coinbase recently reported that its daily trading volumes in cryptocurrencies are as high as $5 billion U.S., with much of that activity coming from retail investors.

In its most recent earnings report, Coinbase noted that trading revenue from investors on its crypto exchange rose 79% between the third and fourth quarters of last year as interest in digital assets grows.

The stock of Coinbase is currently trading at $249.64 U.S. per share.