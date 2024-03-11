               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Working Hours For Financial Institutions During Ramadan Announced


3/11/2024 4:32:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan, the Qatar Central Bank announced the working hours for financial institutions.

"It has been decided that the official working hours for the financial institutions would be five hours a day starting from 9am until 2pm," read the statement issued by the QCB.

Read Also
  • Ministry announces working hours in Qatar during Ramadan

This announcement was released on its social media.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued a circular specifying the working hours for ministries, government agencies and public bodies.

MENAFN11032024000063011010ID1107959718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search