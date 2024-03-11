Working Hours For Financial Institutions During Ramadan Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan, the Qatar Central Bank announced the working hours for financial institutions.
"It has been decided that the official working hours for the financial institutions would be five hours a day starting from 9am until 2pm," read the statement issued by the QCB.
This announcement was released on its social media.
Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued a circular specifying the working hours for ministries, government agencies and public bodies.
