Qatar Is Model To Follow In Economic Development, Says WTO Director-General

Doha, Qatar: HE Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that the State of Qatar is a model to be emulated in the economic development and is an important country for WTO.

This came during her meeting with the Qatari businessmen and Qatari Businesswomen Association to discuss the most prominent challenges facing the international trade and avenues to address them.

HE Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlighted that the breakthrough in the economic and trade legislations has positively reflected on the image the State of Qatar had offered during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that dazzled the world, affirming that she was delighted to meet with the Qatari businessmen and businesswomen to discuss the future cooperation avenues, in pursuit of serving the international trade, given the tremendous role the private sector should play in the global economy.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala presented thorough explanations about WTO and methods of regulating trade under one umbrella, pointing out that WTO operates with a variety of international business communities and has inked numerous deals with businesswomen relevant global institutions, as well as small and medium sized enterprises.

For his part, Chairman of Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani welcomed the Director-General of WTO, underscoring the QBA and the Qatari business community's support for WTO, in recognition of the critical role it performs to help small-sized enterprises achieve growth and success in the global economy. He called on WTO to pursue new pathways with respect to small and medium -sized enterprises, alongside business entrepreneurs.

His Excellency noted the role performed by the Qatari private sector during the world cup and in advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030, in addition to its active contribution to carrying out projects that broadly increase the flow of international trade and helping the states implement mammoth projects akin to the project of Hamad International Port that obviously connected the west with the east.

This contribution helped the member states, particularly the developed countries counter the crises and challenges that preclude the traffic of global economy, along with food security challenges, supply chains disruptions and consequences of the drop in industrial performance global production, His Excellency highlighted.

Qatari Businesswomen Association welcomed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, hailing her role in reinforcing the women's role in the major institutions and commissions, noting the significance of this meeting that coincided with the International Women's Day in emphasizing support for women advancement and achieving greater deal of representation and inclusion in the global arena.

The meeting was held within the framework of the policy the Geneva-based WTO pursues towards the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) concerned with the small and medium sized enterprises, as well as investment and entrepreneurs.

