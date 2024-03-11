Ramadan Nights At Mondrian Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As the crescent moon rises this March, marking the commencement of the sacred month of Ramadan, Mondrian Doha, the luxury hotel nestled in the vibrant heart of Doha, prepares itself to offer locals and tourists alike an unparalleled Ramadan experience. This year, the hotel beckons families, friends, and loved ones to come together and immerse themselves in a celebration that beautifully intertwines tradition with luxury, promising memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

This March, Patio by Walima is set to transform into a celestial dining experience under the stars with its Nojoom Ramadan Tent. As night falls and the city lights begin to twinkle, the breath-taking terrace invites guests to break their fast with an extensive Iftar buffet that is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of the Middle East, for only QAR 225 per person. The array of tantalising dishes available range from traditional cold and hot mezze to a selection of main courses that capture the essence of the season. As the night unfolds, the Suhoor experience, also priced at QAR 225, offers a serene ambiance for guests to gather once more and dine under the starry night sky, all in line with this year's Nojoom theme, which celebrates the beauty of the stars. For those with a penchant for international flavours, the buffet further includes a Mexican-inspired station and an Indian-inspired station, alongside signature dishes from Taste of Mondrian stations with the hotel's top-rated restaurants such as Morimoto, Hudson Tavern, and Mondrian Bistro.

In addition to the exquisite dining experiences, Mondrian Doha has prepared for its visitors engaging activities that are set foster a sense of togetherness and cultural appreciation. Ideal for family gatherings and communal celebrations, guests can partake in the tradition of henna hand art, where skilled artists will adorn hands with intricate designs that reflect the rich heritage of the Middle East. As the evening progresses and laughter echoes through, Oud and Violin players will serenade guests, providing the perfect ambiance for the occasion under the celestial glow.

Guests looking for an elevated dinner that seamlessly intertwines the essence of Ramadan with Japanese cuisine need look no further. From 6PM to 11PM, Morimoto, the hotel's award-winning restaurant, is opening its doors for diners to revel the flavours of three different set menus. For QAR 250, a pair can share the vegetarian set menu, or otherwise, opt for a set menu for two or three people priced at QAR 550, serving up mains of a 16-piece Sushi Combo, Braised Lamb and Teriyaki Salmon. Groups of four to five can sample a generously portioned set menu with the added option of Wagyu Carpaccio and Nasu Miso for QAR 900 as they partake in the tradition of breaking fast amongst loved ones.

Further sweetening the Ramadan experience, EllaMia, the hotel's chic café, is set to become a haven for dessert enthusiasts from sunset to 2AM, the perfect location to relax into the lengthened nights. From a special Ramadan cake priced at QAR 250 to a box of assorted Ramadan sweets and pralines for QAR 150, these treats are perfect for sharing the joy of the season with loved ones or as a delightful conclusion to an Iftar or Suhoor meal.

Recognising the diverse needs of its guests, this Ramadan, Mondrian Doha has partnered with a renowned third-party catering operation. Whether for private groups or corporate gatherings, diners are promised the same exceptional quality expected from Mondrian Doha's in-house restaurants. Those looking to break fast in the comfort of their own homes can alternatively go for one of the "Ramadan to Go" boxes, which offers a taste of Mondrian's culinary excellence right at your doorstep.

Beyond the culinary delights, Mondrian Doha invites guests into a world of tranquillity and rejuvenation at ESPA. Their award-winning relaxation oasis is offering all tourists and locals alike an exclusive three-month membership for the price of QAR 2,250, a 50% discount from the regular fee. Amidst an unparallel atmosphere of tranquillity, visitors will have full access to the spa's thermal facilities, revitalising swimming pool, and state of the art fitness centre. As an added bonus, guests can make their way to any of the hotel's esteemed culinary outlets and take advantage of a 15% discount on any dish or beverage of their choosing.

Alternatively, those desiring a more flexible experience can opt for the Majestic Royal Hammam for QAR 1,000, with QAR 350 applicable as credit to the next booking. The 90-minute treatment is intentionally designed to transport guests on a journey of relaxation and renewal, immersing them in ancient rituals of cleansing.

Individuals looking for a delightful getaway can change their scenery and spend a night in the iconic hotel by booking a room of their choosing directly with the Mondrian reservations team. As an additional treat, they will receive QAR 200 credit that can be enjoyed during their stay at any of the hotel's culinary outlets.

Whether you're looking to experience an unforgettable Iftar or Suhoor meal, are prioritising self-pampering or seeking introspective peace and rejuvenation, Mondrian Doha promises every guest an extraordinary experience.