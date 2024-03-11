Experience The Spirit Of Ramadan At Crowne Plaza Doha West Bay

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Crowne Plaza® Doha West Bay is delighted to offer a variety of special packages to enhance your Ramadan experience. From lavish Iftar buffets to serene staycations and private gatherings, we have something to cater everyone's needs.

Lavish Iftar Buffet

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with a lavish Iftar buffet at Nidaaya. Our talented chefs have curated authentic Arabic dishes and delicacies daily from sunset. Experience the joy of breaking your fast with a wide array of delicious food in a warm and welcoming environment.

Enjoy Iftar buffet for only QAR 220 per person. You can also find us on MyBook, The Entertainer, and Urbanpoint for added convenience.

Relaxing Ramadan Staycation

Escape the ordinary and elevate your Ramadan experience with our special staycation packages! Indulge in a serene getaway where comfort meets tradition. For QAR 350 per night, immerse yourself in the peaceful ambiance of our rooms, complete with a delightful Sohour set menu served right in the comfort of your room. Upgrade to our QAR 460 package and enjoy the Sohour set menu in-room, paired with a lavish Iftar buffet at Nidaaya.

Private Iftar/Sohour Gatherings

Why not celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with a private Iftar or Sohour, exclusively for your company, family or organization? Book your tables now for only QAR 120 per person for a minimum of 10 people.

For Room Bookings:

Contact +974 4019 8853 /[email protected]

For Restaurant bookings:

Call or WhatsApp:+974 3348 5456

We look forward to welcoming you and making your Ramadan experience at Crowne Plaza® Doha West Bay truly memorable.